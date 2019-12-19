Remembering Dominic Geskey: Berkley alumni game honors late student

Berkley High School’s basketball team faced off against alumni April 13, 2017 in honor of Dominic Geskey, a freshman student who died suddenly last month of a heart attack. The event also raised money for autism.(Photo: Wright Wilson, Special to the DFP)

“He died of a heart attack, and we like to say it was because his heart was so big it couldn’t stay in his body,” the Berkley High School senior said.

Geskey, a freshman, seemed to impact everyone in his short time at the school, which renamed Thursday’s annual alumni basketball game in his honor.

“He was so funny, and he was just so compassionate around people,” Sommerielle said as the boys varsity faced alumni spanning the past 10 years. “All these people are here because they were touched by him. He just grabbed your heart and held on to it. There’s not a lot of people that will just come into your life out of the blue, grabbed your heart and didn’t let it go. Even though he’s not here physically, he’s in all of our hearts, of everyone in the community.”

Thursday night’s main event was the basketball game — won by the alumni, 100-74 — but the festivities also included a dance team performance, an inflatable playhouse, face painting, food trucks and a raffle.

Dominic Geskey at the Teeniors Bingo Night in Huntington Woods. (Photo: Colette Nutton)

“Everything was great, especially knowing Dom and that he was a pivotal part of our community,” said Ephraim Gibson, a senior basketball player who helped organize the event through the school’s Diversity Council. “Everyone came together perfectly. Pretty much every group in the school was willing to help. They went over and beyond, and I’d like to thank the community for coming out and supporting us.”

Teacher Cindy Henderson, whose daughter, Paige Allen, started the event as “Hoops For Autism” three years ago, said half of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Berkley School District’s Autism Spectrum Disorder program, while the other half will go toward the What Would Dominic Do scholarship.

“This is my seventh year teaching here, and the one thing I always tell people is Berkley is such an incredible community for supporting each other,” Henderson said. “It’s wonderful we have programs like this because it makes kids feel welcome, and if you feel welcome, you do well and your school does well.”

The event provided a platform to demonstrate the worth of special-needs programs.

“We need to include special-needs people in our lives because they can only bring us blessings,” Sommerielle said. “They can only teach us about ourselves. These kids are valuable, and ‘normal’ kids need to be around special-needs kids because it teaches them character and it opens up their hearts.”

Mary Blazevich, Dom’s mother, was moved by the outpouring of support.

“It’s inspiring seeing what my son brought out of people, and how they came together and how they worked with each other,” she said. “He had no grudges, you were his friend. He’d walk up to you no matter if you were different, no matter if you were in special ed. or general ed., he took you for who you are, and he would just say, ‘I want to be your friend.’ There were no differences to him. He would try to be your friend at all times. We feel honored, we feel gratitude, we’re very proud to see the kids do something like this, and it’s incredible — it speaks volumes of the kids at Berkley High.”

