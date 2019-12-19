Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes present What Is Sexy Award

VS Angels Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes flaunt their rock hard abs and endless legs as they present What Is Sexy Awards

They‘re two of Victoria‘s Secret‘s most stunning Angels.

So it‘s no wonder Romee Strijd and Jasmine Tookes were tasked with presenting the winners their 2017 What Is Sexy Award in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty flaunted her rock hard abs in a revealing Victoria‘s Secret bralette while the statuesque stunner put on a leggy display in barely there leather shorts.

Romee, 21, showcased her perfectly toned torso in a sky blue bralette from the brand‘s Sexy Little Things collection, which left very little to the imagination.

She teamed the revealing number with a cute jean jacket that included colorful patches throughout.

A pair of light wash denim skinnies encased the 5ft 11in supermodel‘s endless stems.

Her silky golden tresses cascaded in relaxed waves past her shoulders and she rounded out the sexy look with large silver hoop earrings and dainty necklace.

Jasmine, 30, made sure to turn heads in black leather lace-up shorts and matching corset top.

She layered a sheer white lace duster over the eye-catching look and completed her wardrobe with a vintage jean jacket.

The Huntington Beach, California native was all smiles, just minutes from her hometown while presenting the awards.

The ladies took to social media and shared the winner‘s results in several playful videos and photos.

The ‘Sexiest Smile‘ award was presented to Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, 24, who was beaming with the honor.

Next up was E! host Catt Sadler, 42, who took home the win for ‘Sexiest Snapper.‘

The What Is Sexy Now list is based on style, attitude and confidence – according to the premium lingerie brand‘s .