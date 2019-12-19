Rooms at Nobu‘s Japanese-style Malibu inn are minimalist in style and pricey — $1,100 to $2,000 a night

Nobu Hospitality, known for its Japanese restaurants made famous by chef Nobu , is set to open a new inn in Malibu on April 28. It’s the first in a series of high-end retreats known as ryokans, or traditional Japanese-style inns.

Nobu Ryokan Malibu is at 22752 Pacific Coast Highway, next door to the Nobu restaurant. What was a 1950s-era motel overlooking Carbon Beach has been reimagined as a two-story site with 16 rooms.

Each room has an individual design, with neutral colors and a sparse, minimalist style, according to a hotel statement.

Rooms feature tatami mats, limestone walls and teak soaking tubs in the bathrooms. The color palette in the rooms are described as neutral.

Guests who want the all-Nobu experience get preferential reservations at the restaurant or may order through room service and dine in.

But traditional simplicity doesn’t come cheap. Room prices range from $1,100 to $2,000 a night, depending on when you go.

The inn overlooks the beach and includes a 37-foot lap pool, fitness room and a relaxation deck that’s perfect for viewing sunsets. It also has a courtyard and garden with California native plants.

Inquiries for reservations are being accepted now. Go to online to learn more.

