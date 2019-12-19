Roxy Jacenko shares a photo of son Hunter drinking coffee

He won‘t sleep tonight! PR queen Roxy Jacenko posts an Instagram photo of her son Hunter Curtis, two, drinking coffee ‘just like his mum‘

She balances a PR career with raising two children as a ‘single mum‘.

And Roxy Jacenko, 36, is quite happy for her young children to follow in her busy footsteps.

The Sweaty Betty PR founder let her son Hunter Curtis, two, drink a piccolo latte during Thursday‘s coffee run.

The photo was posted in the mid-afternoon, which suggests Roxy had brought her toddler son along to work.

She captioned the playful snap: ‘Likes a piccolo just like his mum‘.

It is unclear if Hunter actually drank coffee or a more kid-friendly beverage, such as a a ‘babycchino‘.

Since her husband Oliver Curtis was jailed for insider trading last year, Roxy has described herself as a ‘single mum‘.

She has even been known to ‘hire‘ Sweaty Betty publicist Gemma Oldfield as a nanny for Hunter and daughter Pixie, five.

Oliver is expected to be released from Cooma Correctional Centre in June after serving a year in prison.

Hunter has visited his father several times, but Roxy has decided not to allow Pixie to see Oliver behind bars.

Both children have been told their father is on a business trip to China.

This week, Roxy told the she will be at the prison gates with her children to greet Oliver when he is released in two months.