Russia Cool Over Prospects for Warmer Ties With U.S.

MOSCOW—Russian officials on Thursday gave a restrained assessment of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to Moscow, saying it was too early to say if friendlier ties could be restored between Washington and Moscow.

Mr. Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday amid a tense diplomatic standoff over a suspected chemical attack last week in Syria. The U.S. has accused the Russian-backed regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of using sarin gas in the April 4 attack on the town of Khan…