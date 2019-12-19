Russia on `wrong side´ of Syria argument, Theresa May says

Theresa May has said Russia is on the “wrong side of this argument” by failing to condemn a deadly chemical attack in Syria.

World leaders had called for an international probe into the attack in Khan Sheikhoun last week, which prompted a retaliatory US missile strike on a Syrian airbase.

The Prime Minister said it was “highly likely” the attack had been carried out by the Syrian regime, which has repeatedly denied involvement.

She told the during a visit to Sandhurst: “Russia is on the wrong side of this argument but we are willing to work with Russia to bring an end to the conflict in Syria, to bring about a political solution in Syria, but that political solution has to be without Assad.”

British scientists have said a toxic gas known as sarin was used in the attack on a rebel-held town, she said.

Mrs May said: “They are very clear that sarin or a sarin-like substance was used and as our ambassador to the United Nations made clear yesterday, like the United States, we believe it is highly likely that attack was carried out by the Assad regime.

“Apart from anything else, we believe it is only the regime that has the capability to take such an attack and make such an attack.”

Syrian president Bashar Assad insisted that his military was not responsible for the incident and claimed the attack was a “fabrication” to justify the US missile strike.

Key dates in the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad — AFP news agency ()

He told the AFP news agency: “There was no order to make any attack. We don’t have any chemical weapons, we gave up our arsenal a few years ago. Even if we have them, we wouldn’t use them. We have never used our chemical arsenal in our history.”

He claimed the US and the West were “hand-in-glove with the terrorists”. “They fabricated the whole story in order to have a pretext for the attack,” he said.

Russia, one of Syria’s few international allies, vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution which would require the regime to provide detailed information about air operations and immediate access to air bases.

