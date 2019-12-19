Sam Faiers steps out with boyfriend and baby son in London

Sam Faiers keeps it casual as she steps out with adorable baby son and boyfriend Paul… after joking about dropping ‘creepy‘ proposal hints

She‘s the party girl who has hung up her heels for nappies.

And Sam Faiers looked utterly glowing as she left Facebook HQ in central on Wednesday afternoon after promoting the second series of her ITVBe show, The Mummy Diaries.

The former star, 26, looked every inch the yummy mummy was joined by her adorable baby son Paul, 16 months, and property developer boyfriend Paul Knightley, 27.

Keeping it casual for her day in the capital, the reality TV personality showcased her slim figure in skintight blue jeans and a black and white collared jumper with red brooch detailing.

The devoted mother ditched her heels in favour of pristine white trainers and toted her belongings in an envy-inducing snakeskin handbag.

Sam wore her light brunette locks tousled into light waves, while accentuating her striking features with her signature heavy make-up.

The boutique owner carried adorable baby Paul on one arm as they emerged from the central London office building.

Baby Paul looked cute as a button as he snuggled into his mother‘s shoulder, wearing a cream jumper and navy leggings with sweet white ankle socks and tan leather buckle shoes.

Sam‘s boyfriend Paul kept things casual as he supported his girlfriend, teaming tight denim jeans with white trainers, a khaki T-shirt and a khaki padded gilet.

After the debut episode of the second season of The Mummy Diaries aired, Sam evidently decided to celebrate with a designer shopping spree.

On Thursday, the mother-of-one was seen out and about in London with a huge bag of treats from Louis Vuitton

Sam opted for another casual outfit, teaming a cream cold shoulder top with khaki skinny jeans, white trainers and her favourite snakeskin handbag.

Earlier this week in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Sam joked that she had been dropping ‘creepy‘ marriage hints to Paul in the hope it made him think about popping the question.

Sam also made the shock revelation that she has not had a night out in two years as she admits life as a working parent can be difficult and she feels ‘constantly guilty‘ for leaving baby Paul Tony.

Sam first soared to fame on The Only Way Is Essex in its 2010 inauguration, where she threw herself wholeheartedly into the dramatic storylines and glamorous party ethos of the show.

After six years in the limelight, the blonde beauty‘s lifestyle has taken a total U-turn since she left the show in 2014 after 11 seasons – bringing her to the present as she is happily settled with baby Paul Tony and her partner Paul.

Having first given an insight into their happy lives together in The Baby Diaries, which followed Sam‘s pregnancy and childbirth, she launched The Mummy Diaries last year to huge success and has returned with a second season.

With a career in fashion, a boutique she runs with her sister Billie, reality show, a number of endorsements and a beauty range, it is understandable that she may be snowed under – something she admits fills her with guilt.

In her chat with MailOnline, she said: ‘What I do is different to a lot of working mums out there. It‘s nice getting back into work with Paul getting bigger. It‘s nice to make things feel normal again.

‘I think I dedicate one to two days a week to work, even if it‘s half day, but a lot of mums feel guilty. If he spends the day with Paul or my mum just to keep things different. Rather than be with me indoors all day.

‘I feel guilty all the time. To be honest I didn‘t do much in the first year but in recent months I‘ve been busy. But when I‘m in the car on the way home I‘m like itching to see him. Even if it‘s for three or four hours it is hard.‘

After repeatedly hinting at a wedding to Paul, Sam was widely panned when she tried on wedding dresses alongside her engaged sister – leading to fans left in shock by her bid to wed, which she insists was an inside joke.

She said: ‘I think him proposing is round the corner. we have the baby and its the next step for us and we‘ve moved and it‘s how we planned things.

‘People ask me all the time but I always say it‘s not really my call. We have an ongoing joke and we look back and I say I probably did look a bit creepy.

‘We‘d rather be married before having any more kids. We‘ve just moved house so we‘re just gonna play it by ear. We want a big family and we haven‘t planned.‘

Paul added: ‘I think she looked hot in the wedding dresses!‘

After repeatedly insisting Paul had no interest in social media, fans were stunned when the handsome surveyor joined Instagram – on which he only follows Sam.

Sam admits things are not all they seem with his social media activity: ‘Paul joining social media was down to me. I encouraged him to make a page.

‘I have so many gorgeous pictures of them both so I wanted him to share them too. He likes to approve the pictures. I‘ll show one of him on the beach and he‘ll say don‘t pose that. He doesn‘t really go on there so he doesn‘t want to follow other people.‘

Sam was also sure to discuss what to expect in the upcoming season of The Mummy Diaries, as she revealed: ‘So much has happened in the series.‘

‘We have a new baby, Arthur, and that all plays out in the series, the pregnancy and the birth.

Drawing upon the ever increasing speculation as to where she may reside in the future, Sam continued: ‘We go on a family trip to LA and every moment of that is out there. We‘ve moved out of Essex and into Hertfordshire we‘re in Brooklands Park.

‘We went to LA and had an amazing time. We want to spend more time there I‘m not sure we‘d get property and move there.

‘We‘ll do three months on and three months off. We need to get the visas and I‘ve been signed so we actually have purpose to be there.

Speaking about her love for the City of Angels in further depth, Sam reasoned: ‘While I‘m young and before Paul‘s at school we thought we want to get out there.

‘We love the sunshine and we love the people and we love the whole organic thing. Out there it‘s huge like organic living. It‘s a mixture of different things.‘

And her family seems on board with the idea, revealing that her sister Billie would ‘come and visit‘, while her beau‘s mother Gaynor was ‘obviously really supportive‘ about the potential move.

Meanwhile, Sam has even more of a reason to bond with her older sister Billie – seeing as they are both now mothers.

Speaking of Billie‘s newborn son Arthur, her second child, Sam admitted: ‘She‘s doing really good. Nelly‘s adjusting to have another baby. She‘s been alright and we were a bit concerned but she‘s been a really good girl helping Billie out.

‘I‘m so proud of my sister doing it, I was there helping her. She didn‘t with Nelly and she‘s expressing as well but with Nelly she needs to split her attention.

Speaking about the newest addition to her family further, Sam made the admission, ‘Arthur hasn‘t made us broody.

‘While I like being around him and cuddling him it‘s hasn‘t made me broody but it doesn‘t make me think about having one but it‘s nice to have a newborn in the family.‘

‘It‘s very full on but you‘ll see me in this series with like no make-up on. When you‘ve got a toddler you can‘t be glamorous all the time, as much as I‘d like to be.

Talking about how much her life has changed during motherhood, Sam revealed that she‘s not ‘a coffee drinker‘ anymore but admits that if there‘s a party of special occasion she‘ll have a ‘little drink or a glass of prosecco.‘

Drawing on inspiration from fellow young mums, Sam cited socialite Tamara Ecclestone as ‘amazing‘ – stating: ‘She‘s done so well and it‘s what your circumstances are as a woman but a working mum couldn‘t do that all the time.

‘It‘s preference. I‘m still feeding Paul now and people say when will you stop but I think i‘ll do it when I‘m ready and I suppose it‘s the same for Tamara.

‘I feel no pressure to stop. I think he‘s getting all the right nutrition and stuff from the food because we cook all his organic food and fish.

‘It‘s comfort now and the older he‘s getting he‘s walking about and running. If I‘ve got work he‘ll be with Paul all day and it‘s probably round the corner.

Going back to the next series of her popular show, Sam concluded: ‘With The Mummy Diaries it‘s showing life as a mum.

‘I still love designer pieces but whereas before it was about finding heels, it has changed. I rarely buy glitzy going out stuff.

‘Paul does have his own little style. In terms of colours we do go classic and don‘t go for anything too fussy. He loves In The Night Garden.