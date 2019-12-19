Schapelle Corby blames media for her supposed weight gain

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby claims she is ‘fat‘ because she can‘t swim or jog in Bali for fear of being photographed – as she prepares to return to Australia

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has spoken out after her supposed fame on the holiday island of Bali has made her ‘fat‘.

Officials have said Corby has complained of being stressed after piling on the kilos, and she holds the local media responsible.

She claims she cannot swim or jog near her secluded home at a Kuta beach as she is constantly pursued by photographers, reported.

She told Bali Immigration chief, Muhammad Natsir, that she is ‘always chased by people‘ and revealed ‘that‘s why I am fat now‘.

Scroll down for video

Corby has also asked Bali Immigration and Corrections bosses when she will be allowed to return to Indonesia with her imminent deportation back to Australia just a few weeks away.

Foreigners who are deported from Indonesia are refused entry to the country for at least six months.

Yet the 39-year-old has questioned when she can ‘return to sightseeing‘ in Indonesia amidst speculation she may be banned indefinitely.

Mr Natsir said her ban was not in the hands of immigration and she should liaise with the Indonesian Consulate on her return to Australia, according to .

‘Her ban would be up to the arresting department, the initiator, not up to us.‘

Her interest in returning to the country has fueled continuous speculation that she is in a relationship with imprisoned Ben Panangian – who she met during her time in prison.

However the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship in public.

When asked by a judge about the nature of his involvement with the Australian during a court appearance back in December 2014, Panangian replied: ‘I know her just as a friend‘, the reported.

It is believed Panangian would struggle to receive an Australian visa upon his release due to his previous convictions.

Schapelle Corby‘s Balinese parole officer has revealed what the convicted drug smuggler is really like, just weeks before she is deported back to Australia.

Bali parole officer Ketut Sukiati said Corby, 39, was a different person behind closed doors, and very private.

‘She was friendly, fine, she will greet everybody, smile, she will say good morning to every staff member,‘ Ms Sukiati said.

‘She‘s not a very open person… we have to talk to her slowly to get her to open up to us, so we can guide her [during her parole].

Corby will be deported back to Australia on May 27, more than 12 years after she was found with 4.2kg of cannabis in a body board bag she carried on a flight from to Denpasar.

The then 27-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison. She won parole in 2014.

Ms Sukiati said Corby was desperate to return home, but was holding herself together.

‘She said she wants to go home of course… she looked normal when she said it, not too excited or anything,‘ Ms Sukiati said.

The Balinese parole officer revealed Corby was a relaxed person, but her personality changed when media was nearby.

Ms Sukiati said Corby‘s ‘face changed‘ and she ‘closed off‘ when she saw a journalist or photographer.

She also claimed Corby was single, despite reports she was in a relationship with Indonesian man Ben Panangian.

Corby was photographed more than once alongside Panangian since her release from prison in 2014.

The former Gold Coast beauty therapist was released on parole in Febuary 2014 after she served nine years in the notorious Kerobokan jail.

She was ordered to remain on the idyllic holiday island until 2017 when her sentence finished.

Ms Sukiati revealed Corby was due to visit the parole office for the last time on May 27, after which she would be taken to the airport to be deported.

Bali immigration office head Ari Budijanto said Corby would be allowed to shield her face from media for the majority of her journey from Bali to Australia.

But Mr Budijanto said she would be forced to reveal her face when she was identified before boarding.

Corby has remained silent about her plans upon returning home to her family on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

One of her parole conditions specified she must avoid the media.

Corby has maintained her innocence since she was arrested in 2004 and convicted of drug smuggling in 2005.