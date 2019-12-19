Scott McCanham named Bloomfield Twp. police chief

Capt. Scott McCanham was named Bloomfield Township‘s new police chief, replacing Geof Gaudard, who is retiring.(Photo: Bloomfield Township Police)

Bloomfield Township Police Capt. Scott McCanham will be promoted to chief, replacing Geof Gaudard, who is retiring next month.

McCanham, a 29-year veteran of the department, received the appointment Wednesday when the Township Board voted unanimously to approve him.

“He’s well respected not only in our department but within the surrounding law enforcement community,” Gaudard said in a statement. “He’s dedicated. Everybody can attest to his enthusiasm and he’s very passionate about our profession.”

McCanham hired into the department as a patrolman in 1988 after earning a criminal justice degree from Ferris State University. He‘s also attended the FBI National Academy, a high-level training session in Quantico, Va.

McCanham rose through the ranks, serving as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain, most recently in charge of investigations. He also oversaw police interior operations when the Ryder Cup was held in the Township in 2004 and the PGA tournament in 2008. He was named the department’s Officer of the Year in 1994.

