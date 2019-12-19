Sergio Garcia is a ‘sore loser‘, claims Padraig Harrington

Masters champion Sergio Garcia is a ‘very sore loser‘, claims Padraig Harrington as old rival reveals his anger at Spaniard spitting on the course and throwing clubs and shoes

Sergio Garcia has been celebrating the finest week of his career after winning the but received a reminder of some of his less glorious moments when old rival Padraig Harrington branded him a ‘very sore loser‘.

The pair have had a strained relationship – despite enjoying huge Ryder Cup success as team-mates – which reached its nadir when Harrington beat Garcia in a play-off to win the 2007 Open at Carnoustie having started the final round with a six-shot deficit.

Harrington, a three-time major winner, said he was ‘very happy‘ to see Garcia finally break his duck at Augusta National but revealed in an interview on Irish radio the origins of his feud with the Spaniard.

The 45-year-old Irishman admitted that they still only speak to each other ‘through gritted teeth‘, and suggested that his 37-year-old rival spat on the course and threw clubs in anger.

‘It‘s very simple,‘ Harrington said to 2FM‘s ‘Game On‘ radio show. ‘Myself and Sergio have been on tour as long as each other. We would have been the opposite. His is a very flamboyant game, everything comes easy. There were periods he never practised. We were such opposites. I worked at it, grinded it out. Got the best out of it.

‘I‘m very strong on the etiquette of the game, so I don‘t tolerate people spitting in the hole, throwing their shoes or throwing golf clubs. That would be my attitude. And it would be quite clear where I came from.‘

Harrington won his first major at the 2007 Open after Garcia missed a short putt to win on the 72nd hole – he also won their head-to-head at Oakland Hills to claim the US PGA Championship a year later – but the aftermath still rankles.

WHY ARE GARCIA AND HARRINGTON RIVALS?

The bad blood between the pair started properly at The Open in 2007, when Harrington beat Garcia in a play-off to win his first major.

Their rivalry increased as Harrington won the US PGA the next year after outscoring playing partner Garcia in the final round.

But before that Harrington had upset many Spanish golfers with an argument he had with Jose Maria Olazabal at the 2003 Seve Trophy.

Olazabal felt his integrity had been questioned when Harrington queried his repairing of two pitch marks on the line of a putt. Garcia said after his win at Augusta that Olazabal is his golfing hero.

There is also a big personality clash, with Harrington a self-confessed workaholic who takes a dim view of breaches of golf etiquette. It seems he views Garcia as brash, rude and arrogant about his golfing ability, an opinion the Spaniard has not helped with some of his behaviour in the past.

‘I gave him every out I possibly could have at the 2007 Open,‘ said Harrington. ‘I was as polite as I could and as generous as I could be, but he was a very sore loser. And he continued to be a very sore loser.

‘So clearly, after that, we have had a very sticky wicket after that. The Ryder Cup improved it after that but we say hello to each other every day and it‘s through gritted teeth, there is no doubt about it. I know he is watching what I am doing and I am watching what he is doing. It is one of those things. He‘s a rival.‘

Despite the animosity, Harrington said he was pleased to see Garcia win the green jacket.

‘I was delighted to see the emotion on the 18th green,‘ he added. ‘Maybe I am a bit harsh with the fact that I look and say, well, everything comes easy to Sergio. But clearly it hasn‘t come easy to Sergio. You could see in that moment in time that he has paid his dues. I might have had a chip on my shoulder about that.

‘The genuine emotion and the thrill of winning, I could see that as a competitor and appreciate that. I was very happy for him, no doubt about it, in that moment.‘