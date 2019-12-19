Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid should have scored more in first-leg win over 10-man Bayern Munich

His side may have come from behind to beat one of Europe‘s leading teams, but captain Sergio Ramos still isn‘t completely satisfied.

Real fought back from a goal behind to beat 10-man Bayern Munich away from home on Wednesday, and move to the brink of the semi-finals.

But Ramos says the team could and should have scored more, and made the second leg at the Bernabeu more comfortable.

‘We had to dig in during the first half, but we showed that we knew how to set ourselves up on the pitch,‘ said Ramos.

‘In the second half, we had a bit more control and dominated more of the play and that saw us create a lot of chances.

‘Some of these ended up in goals and we come away from here keen to have scored another, which would have made things more comfortable in the return leg.

‘However, we‘re happy and are satisfied to have got a win here, which is always very important.‘

With two away goals and a slender advantage over the German side, Real will be huge favourites to progress after the second leg, as they chase a second consecutive title and a third in four years.

And Ramos insisted that while the come-from-behind win, earned by two second-half Cristiano Ronaldo goals, puts them in a strong position, they will be wary of Bayern in the return fixture.

‘We‘ve taken a big step in the tie, but there‘s still the return leg to come against great opposition, who have shown that they‘re one of the favourites to win the competition,‘ Ramos said.

‘The tie remains very much open, but you have to congratulate the team on the performance.