Sewanee men‘s basketball coach Bradley Pierson resigns

Bradley Pierson(Photo: Sewanee Athletics)

Bradley Pierson on Thursday became the third Sewanee coach to resign since February.

Pierson stepped down after one season as the men‘s basketball coach to become the coach at his high school alma mater, Darlington School in Rome, Ga.

Pierson‘s resignation followed those of Tommy Laurendine, who stepped down in February, andTom Campbell, who stepped down in March.

The men's basketball team posted a 15-12 record under Pierson in 2016-17.

The men‘s basketball team posted a 15-12 record under Pierson in 2016-17.

Pierson finished with the most wins as a first-year coach in program history. Prior to being named the Tigers head coach, Pierson served as an assistant for three seasons.

“Coach Pierson has left an indelible impression on the Sewanee men‘s basketball program as a player, as an assistant coach, and finally as our head coach,” Sewanee athletics director Mark Webb said. “His contributions are many, and he will certainly be missed by our players and athletic staff.”

Reach Mike Organ at

