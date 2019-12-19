Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon looks unrecognisable in Malibu

Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon looks worlds away from his hellraiser heyday as he shows off fuller frame in conservative outfit while out in affluent Malibu

He was once the lithe wildman of punk who goaded the establishment.

Now it seems John Lydon has swapped anarchy for affluency as he displayed a very different look this week.

Unrecognisable from his days as the Sex Pistols‘ wild frontman Johnny Rotten, the 61-year-old showed off a much fuller frame as he stepped out with his wife Nora during a trip to the Cross Creek Mall in affluent Malibu, California.

Scroll down for video

The zips-and-pins stage gear had been swapped for for a conservative checked shirt and chinos.

The Death Disco hitmaker kept it casual as he left the baggy shirt unbuttoned at the top and teamed his outfit with smart shoes.

Growing up, the rebellious fashion icon tamed his wild locks as he opted for a more natural look.

Baking in the blistering Malibu sunshine, the songwriter rocked a pair of snazzy black sunglasses.

John was joined by his partner Nora who still rocked an edgy look thanks to her fuchsia pink dress complete with matching boots and handbag.

The German native wore her mid-length golden locks natural and loose in a tousled style.

The marriage couple raised Nora‘s three grandchildren together after her late daughter Ari Up could no longer cope with her children.

Looking back on the past, the lead singer revealed punk music helped him stay on the straight and narrow.

John told : ‘Without punk I probably would have become a drug dealer.

‘That’s what everybody else in my area – Holloway, north London – did. Of course, I would have to have become a teacher. Or a rocket scientist.‘