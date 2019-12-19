Shark drones to patrol Australian beaches from next summer

‘Shark drones‘ to patrol beaches this summer in a bid to prevent deadly attacks – and they have a 90 PER CENT success rate detecting the predators

A drone capable of detecting sharks with a 90 per cent success rate will roll-out at Australian beaches next summer to help prevent deadly attacks.

The Westpac Little Ripper Lifesaver can spot sharks from the air in real-time and alert swimmers through an in-built megaphone.

Little Ripper Chief operating officer Ben Trollope told the drone will detect sharks quicker and help save more lives.

‘We believe this is something that will give us the capability of seeing sharks a lot more readily and we think it should be rolled out worldwide,‘ he said.

Aerial patrols by helicopter detect sharks with an accuracy of 19 per cent, while by plane is only 12 per cent, according to 9 News.

Ground-breaking drone technology means the Little Ripper is capable of distinguishing between sharks and other marine life.

The result is a shark-patrol that is up to eight times more effective than traditional methods.

Little Ripper drones are battery powered, ‘unmanned helicopters‘ which have autopilot capabilities.

They were first trialed in early 2017 at beaches on the east coast, including in Byron Bay.

Little Ripper drones will patrol ‘most main beaches‘ in Australia from summer onward, 9 News said.

There were 26 recorded shark attacks in Australia in 2016, including two fatalities, according to the Australian Shark Attack File.