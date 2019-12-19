‘It’s predictable and silly‘: Defiant Sienna Miller BLASTS Brad Pitt dating reports… amid claims the duo ‘flirted all night‘ at cosy LA dinner date

Sienna Miller has lashed out at ‘silly‘ reports claiming she was spotted flirting with , who is in the midst of divorcing .

The 35-year-old Brit insisted she would not ‘dignify it with a response‘, in an interview with the just days after Page Six claimed the duo enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Having previously dated her Alfie co-star Jude Law and and enjoyed a ‘brief‘ encounter with Layer Cake‘s Daniel Craig, she conceded that the Brad reports were ‘predictable‘, as his production company is behind her new movie The Lost City of Z.

reported that Sienna and Brad were reportedly seen getting flirty in LA last week, after which they attended the premiere of The Lost City Z separately but insiders claim at a dinner after the screening the pair got close.

Brad, whose company Plan B is behind the film, was said to be doing some ‘serious flirting‘ while surrounded by about 25 people. A source told Page Six: ‘They were heavily enjoying each other‘s company and ‘they were talking to each other all night.‘

It was claimed last week, that soon to be divorced Brad seemed to perk up after the interaction with Sienna as he was ‘in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump‘.

Shortly after the reports emerged, Sienna spoke to The New York Post, where she vehemently denied the reports – insisting she would not entertain the prospect. She said: ‘I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly‘.

Prior to her denial, another source close to Sienna downplayed the possible flirtation and said the pair were part of a larger group so there were a lot of conversations going on throughout the night.

Back when the movie was filming, Sienna was forced to deny that there was another going on with a then-very married Brad.

She called a suggestion they were flirting ‘insane‘ on Sway In The Morning on SiriusXM‘s Shade 45. The star said: ‘The brilliant thing about that rumor is that yeah I haven‘t really read too much about it.

‘So this is the truth about that, Brad Pitt is producing the movie that I just wrapped but I didn‘t see him, he‘s not been to the set. You know he‘s the producer of the film and I‘ve met him twice – it‘s insane.‘

Since his split with wife Angelina Jolie last year, Brad has been linked to actress Kate Hudson. Kate, however, has a new boyfriend and those close to Brad have denied any relationship between the two.

Angelina announced their separation in September after more than a decade together, sparking a custody battle over their six children.