Simpson pictured with Carlos at Madrid training ground

Danny Simpson pictured with Roberto Carlos as Leicester have warm-down session at Real Madrid training ground

Leicester trained at Real Madrid‘s training ground on Thursday morning after spending the night in the Spanish city following their Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat.

The Premier League champions will have to overcome a 1-0 deficit in the return leg against Atletico Madrid next Tuesday, after Antoine Griezmann‘s controversial penalty was the difference at the Vicente Calderon.

Leicester opted to prolong their stay in Madrid rather than fly back to England immediately after the match on Wednesday night, with Craig Shakespeare taking his side through a warm-down session at the home of Atletico‘s rivals.

Foxes full back Danny Simpson appeared to take full advantage of the trip to Real‘s state-of-the-art training complex at Valdebebas, with the Englishman pictured alongside Brazil legend Roberto Carlos.

The former Manchester United trainee posted the snap on, with the caption: ‘Met the legend this morning at the training ground.‘

Simpson was caught up-field as Griezmann broke down the left to win the contentious 28th-minute penalty for his side, as Marc Albrighton‘s recovering run ended with him bringing down the Frenchman just outside the box.

Swedish referee Jonas Eriksson pointed to the spot, and while replays showed his vision may have been impeded by Danny Drinkwater, they also revealed the foul took place just outside the area.

On another sunny day in Spain, Simpson was all smiles as he posed alongside former Real Madrid hero Carlos, who is now an ambassador and youth coach at the club.

The 43-year-old former full back, who won three Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles during a glittering 11 seasons with Madrid, has had spells in management with Sivasspor and Akhisar Belediyespor in Turkey and Delhi Dynamos in India.

Having also coached at Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in 2012, the former explosive left back may have had plenty of advice to impart on Simpson ahead of the second leg at the King Power stadium.

Leicester will now turn their attentions back to domestic matters, with the side facing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Despite a run of five consecutive league wins moving Shakespeare‘s side eight points clear of the relegation zone, it is likely they need one more win to be guaranteed safety.