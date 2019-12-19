Consumers are expected to dish out $18.4 billion for the Easter holiday, according to the National Retail Federation. That would be an all-time high in the survey‘s 14-year history.(Photo: Susan Tompor)

Spring is packed with all sorts of holidays that can grab cash out of your wallet — Passover, Easter, Mother‘s Day, Father‘s Day, and don‘t forget the run-up to all those graduation parties.

And let‘s face it, it‘s not just kid‘s stuff. Somehow, slapping a bunny on a dish towel or salad plate can tug at our hearts enough to get us to spend incredibly silly sums of cash.

High-end decorative rabbits for the dining room or den can cost $80 and up. Gourmet Kosher food gift baskets for Passover can cost $100 and up. Ditto for some Easter Baskets sold online.

For full disclosure, I‘ll reluctantly admit that years ago I spent $50 on a yellow Easter outfit for my then-3-week-old son. I vaguely remember the ensemble involved a bunny on a onesie, a little cap, a bunny on a bib, pull-up pants and, I think, a jacket. It was not my brightest shopping moment.

But the holidays are ready-made for impulse shopping.

Like St. Patrick‘s Day before it, we‘re hearing that retailers are hoping for record sales for Easter, which is celebrated this Sunday.

Consumers are expected to dish out $18.4 billion for the Easter holiday, according to the National Retail Federation. That would be an all-time high in the survey‘s 14-year history.

On average, those celebrating Easter are expected to spend $152 — up about 4% from last year‘s previous record of $146. (That‘s Easter alone, not other holidays, such as Passover.)

Now, there‘s nothing wrong with spending money on your little ones, as well as extended family and friends. But many times, consumers can dig themselves deeper into debt by putting last-minute, holiday-must-haves on a credit card.

Filling up an Easter basket is not — repeat, not — an emergency.

We‘re increasingly too comfortable using plastic. U.S. consumers had outstanding balances of $978.9 billion on their credit cards — after racking up $89.2 billion in credit card debt in 2016, according to WalletHub‘s latest That‘s just $3 billion short of the all-time record set in 2007.

And the forecast is that we could add another $100 billion in credit card debt in 2017.

Let‘s not spend all that extra money that we don‘t have during the next two months.

Here‘s a quick look at where to scrimp on spring holidays and events:

Wear something old or borrowed.

Jacqueline Howard, director of corporate citizenship for Ally Financial in Detroit, said it‘s way too easy to spend hundreds of dollars on holiday outfits that the children in a family only wear once.

Howard, 36, said her 9-month-old daughter and 8-year-old son will dig out something from the closet on Easter Sunday.

“And they will look beautiful and handsome,” said Howard, who often shares financial tips during April‘s

She has shopped consignment shops in the past for holiday clothes and proudly says she paid $3 for her baby daughter‘s dress last Christmas.

Another savvy mother that I know bought her twin boy‘s Easter clothes on the sale racks at Kohl’s and used a 30% off coupon to get the outfits for less than $10 each.

Go to the dollar store — or skip the dollar store.

Many shoppers love to buy cute, little things to fill holiday goody bags.

While it‘s not a bad idea to spend a dollar on some things — maybe like gift bags or cards — the real question to ask: Are you buying more stuff than you realize?

And will this stuff ultimately clutter your house?

Honestly, it‘s OK to sprinkle some gently-used plastic eggs or bendable bunnies from last year into an Easter basket. Why not re-purpose fun at no cost?

DIY — Don‘t Buy.

What ever happened to the days when you could make an origami bird for Mother‘s Day? Or paint mom a picture? We‘re still talking about gifts that some moms would never dream of throwing away. (Disclaimer: Some super-neat mothers pitch everything.)

LaShawn Brown, extension educator for Financial and Home Ownership Education for the Michigan State University Extension, recommends making gifts or re-purposing little-used items found around the house or picked up at garage sales.

Brown, 40, said she and her two siblings often cook dinner for Mother‘s Day or Father‘s Day and give do-it-yourself coupons like “Free Kitchen Cleanup,” “Free Yard Work,” and “Free Car Detail.”

Because there are three in the family, the siblings usually give three coupons.

Low-cost crafty ideas pop up everywhere from Pinterest to HGTV: Like a “Jar of Love” for Mom. Take a regular jar, decorate it and stuff it with the reasons why you love Mom.

Or better yet, fill the jar with a bunch of coupons for fun things that you can do together — like a day at the park for a picnic. or a night on the couch watching movies.

Shopping is not a sprint, it‘s a marathon.

Remember, we‘re not just talking about one holiday celebration before the calendar flips into summer.

Once Passover ends on Tuesday evening this year, we‘re looking at Cinco de Mayo, then some Kentucky Derby parties on the first Saturday in May, Mother‘s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day and Father‘s Day.

And never forget how high school graduation parties — and spring weddings — can sneak up on you.

In just a few months, you might have no idea how all those bills blossomed in your mailbox.

Consumers say they spend a little more than $50 per high school or college graduate on average, according to previous surveys by the National Retail Federation.

Treating Mom to brunch on Mother‘s Day can average about $60, according to a survey of consumers last year by the retailer trade group.

Even some Dads end up going to brunch or out to dinner on Father‘s Day. On average, consumers who treated Dad to a meal spent about $57 in 2016, according to the National Retail Federation.

Keep track of how much you can realistically spend. And get ready for next year. Start saving your extra coins now for holiday treats — or shop the discount racks to stock up on holiday markdowns.

Some bunny always can find a way to trick you into spending way more money.

Susan Tompor

