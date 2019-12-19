Snyder investigating state worker harassment in U.P.

Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette(Photo: Photo provided)

LANSING – Gov. Rick Snyder‘s administration is investigating allegations that managers at an Upper Peninsula state government office have harassed employees and may have broken state law.

In , state Rep. John Kivela, D-Marquette, said he‘s heard “stories of employee intimidation, bullying, sexual harassment, and … an overall hostile work environment” at the Marquette branch of the Department of Health & Human Services. State workers also “shared with us concerns over official records manipulation and other legal violations,” Kivela wrote to Snyder.

Kristie Carpenter, a children‘s service specialist who‘s worked at the Marquette office for two years, described managers who give unfair discipline and yell and swear at employees in front of others. She said she‘s fallen behind on her work only when her caseload exceeds federal limits, and managers discipline employees for getting behind without helping them catch up.

She said the office needs not only new management, but new training to improve communication between managers and employees and restore trust.

“We have tried every correct step,” Carpenter told the State Journal on Wednesday. “We‘re not fighting about, ‘Give us more money,‘ or, ‘Give us better insurance.‘ I just want to walk into work and not feel like I‘m walking in on egg shells.”

Kivela declined to provide specifics in an interview with the State Journal on Wednesday, saying he wanted to protect employees who had come forward. He said, however, that managers‘ actions there had harmed Michiganders. For example, he alleged that a foster child was placed in a home far from family as retaliation against a nearer foster care organization. Taxpayers were also hurt, he said, because the hostile workplace causes high turnover, forcing the department to spend additional money on recruitment and training.

Kivela said Wednesday that “certainly procedures were violated,” but he couldn‘t point to any specific laws that had been broken.

The administration has not yet issued a formal response, but senior DHHS officials were in the U.P. this week investigating and Snyder is keeping tabs.

“We are working closely with DHHS to learn more about the personnel situation at the Marquette office and what action is being taken to address it,” Snyder spokeswoman Anna Heaton said in an e-mail to the State Journal on Tuesday.

Kivela said he‘s been investigating the issues since last summer, but decided to after a March meeting with senior DHHS officials yielded no results. On Wednesday, he called for immediate changes.

“These people have been going through hell for years now, and enough is enough,” he said.

“The department has taken Mr. Kivela’s previously expressed concerns seriously and continues to evaluate this situation in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations,” DHHS spokeswoman Erica Quealy said in an e-mail to the State Journal on Wednesday. “In addition to working with county staff and representatives, our executive team met with (union) representatives in Marquette last fall in an effort to enhance collaboration toward improving workplace and partner relations.”

A spokesman for the United Auto Workers Local 6000, which represents most DHHS employees, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carpenter, however, said employees have received at best a mixed response from the department so far.

“To say that they‘re taking it seriously, I don‘t see it because there‘s been no change,” she said. “I really hope (Snyder‘s involvement) does make a difference, but we‘ve heard, ‘I‘m paying attention‘ from a lot of really important people in the past.”

Heaton, however, cautioned that it‘s “important to note that any personnel changes would have to be done in accordance with civil service laws.”

Republicans have criticized the state‘s civil service rules for making it difficult to fire poor-performing employees. Last year, House GOP leadership pushed a constitutional amendment to make it easier to fire state workers, but the proposal failed against Democratic opposition. The state Civil Service Commission, which oversees state employees, called the proposal unnecessary and the State Journal reported that in recent years.

“While these requirements have an impact on our evaluation, we do not feel they have hindered the process,” Quealy said in her e-mail.

