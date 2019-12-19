Soldier admits causing Stacey Burrows & Lucy Pygott deaths

‘I dropped her off for training, then heard a loud bang‘: Father relives the harrowing moment his athlete daughter was killed by a drink-drive soldier as mother sobs in court

Jailed: Michael Casey had drunk four pints of lager and a jug of cocktail when he ploughed into two young runners and killed them after jumping a red light. He was jailed for six years today

The parents of two star runners mown down by a soldier who jumped a red light today described hearing the ‘bang‘ then seeing their bloodied bodies in the road.

Stacey Burrows, 16, was on a training run with 17-year-old Lucy Pygott when they were hit by Michael Casey‘s speeding black Ford Focus in Aldershot, Hampshire, on November 8 last year.

Casey, 24, of Tottenham, north London, who had drunk four pints of lager and a jug of cocktail called the Godfather, was jailed for six years today after he admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court.

Stacey‘s father, Lee Burrows, heard the impact of the crash that killed her.

He told the court: ‘I heard a loud bang and screams and ran down the steps frantically looking for Stacey only to be stopped by one of the parents who told me “It‘s Stacey”.

‘Then I saw Stacey lying in the road with people trying to help her, I felt I died with Stacey that night, I cried with fear and I froze with shock.‘

Describing the impact on the family, Mr Burrows added: ‘We just miss her so much it‘s painful.‘

In emotional scenes during the sentencing Stacey‘s sobbing mother Helen yelled ‘I do not get my daughter back in three years, do I.‘ – a reference to the amount of time Casey will likely serve with good behaviour.

She then shouted at him: ‘Go and hang yourself‘ and ‘I hope he gets cancer and dies.‘

The friends had been crossing a single carriageway at a pedestrian crossing close to Aldershot‘s barracks when they were knocked down and killed.

The 24-year-old, of 4 Rifles, who had been drinking, had not seen the red light because he was looking at vomit left in a footwell by a friend.

The young runners were killed moments after being dropped off by their parents at the renowned Aldershot, Farnham and District (AFD) Athletic Club, which has nurtured numerous running stars including Olympian and world record holder Zola Budd.

Lucy‘s mother Lisa Pygott today describing seeing her daughter‘s bloodied body after she was run down, and said: ‘That image traumatises me, it will stay with me until I die. No parent should ever have to see their innocent blameless child pointlessly killed.‘

In the dock: Soldier Michael Casey, 24, pictured outside court today, admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving of two athletes after a night of drinking

Speaking of her family‘s ‘constant and unremitting pain‘, she added: ‘Our lives are bleak and dark without her. Mr Casey has broken our precious family, we are lost without Lucy.

‘The British Army trains soldiers to kill, Mr Casey killed with his loaded weapon of a hot hatch car.‘

As the six year sentence was announced by Judge Keith Cutler, Stacey‘s mother Helen Burrows cried out from the public gallery: ‘I do not get my daughter back in three years, do I.‘ – a reference to the amount Casey will serve with good behaviour.

Shouting at Casey, who sobbed throughout the hearing, she continued: ‘Go and hang yourself.‘ As she was leaving the public gallery, she could be heard to shout: ‘I hope he gets cancer and dies.‘

After the hearing, grieving Mrs Burrows broke down in tears screaming: ‘Three years, three years‘.

Afterwards Judge Cutler praised the families for providing their ‘heart-rending and harrowing accounts of loss and pain‘ but said he had to be unemotional in applying the sentencing guidelines.

He said: ‘No sentence I can pass can bring Lucy and Stacey back.‘

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, told the court Casey had spent three hours on the day of the crash in a pub in Aldershot for a colleague‘s leaving do.

She said in police interview he admitted drinking three or four pints of lager as well as a two-pint pitcher of a cocktail called Godfather which contained three 25ml shots of Jack Daniels and the same amount of Disaronno Amaretto.

Miss Maylin said he drove one colleague home who was sick in the passenger seat of the car and it was as he was driving back to pick up another friend that the crash happened.

She said he gave a breath test at the scene of 38mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mcg, but a back calculation meant he would have been at 46mcg at the time of the crash.

Miss Maylin said he was driving at 40-49mph in the 30mph zone which one witness described as ‘motorway speed‘.

She added the impact had carried Lucy 30 metres and Stacey 45 metres before they were thrown on to the ground.

After the incident, Casey told a witness: ‘What have I done? I was driving down the road and my mate had been sick in my car so I was looking down on the passenger side, the next thing I knew the lights were red and I hit the girls. What have I done?‘

Miss Maylin said the crossing lights would have been on amber for six seconds which meant he had been distracted for at least this period of time.

James Newton-Price, defending, said Casey‘s career in the army, which included a six-month tour of Afghanistan, was now over because of the case.

He added: ‘He wishes it to be known that he accepts full and total responsibility for what he has done and the loss and damage he has caused.‘

Reading his client‘s words, he added: ‘I cannot even imagine the pain and suffering you are going through.

‘I will never forgive myself for my actions which resulted in myself taking the lives of your daughters. I am truly sorry.‘

Judge Culter gave Casey credit for his early guilty pleas, and cut a third off what would have been a nine year sentence.

As such he was jailed for six years for each count of causing death by dangerous driving, to run concurrently, of which he may only serve half.

Lucy Pygott was just 17 and represented British athletics in European competition last summer before she died

After the sentencing Sgt Mark Furse, senior investigating officer for Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘This is a truly tragic case which has had a huge impact on everyone who knew Stacey and Lucy.

‘Both had such promising futures ahead of them but those were so cruelly ripped away from them because of Mr Casey‘s stupidity and recklessness behind the wheel.

‘Now the devastated families of Stacey and Lucy are forced to live on without them, knowing that their heartbreak could have so easily been avoided if Mr Casey had made the right decision and not driven that evening.‘

Lucy was just 17 and represented British athletics in European competition last summer before she died.

She had also competed in a number of racing events with Stacey while representing Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletic Club.

Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletic Club boasts a number of Olympians as current and former athletes.

They include Beth Potter, Jess Andrews and Andy Vernon who all competed in the 10,000 metres at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

One of their club‘s most notable former athletes was South African-born Zola Budd, now 50, who famously ran middle distances on the track without wearing shoes.

She competed at the 1984 Olympic Games for Great Britain and the 1992 Olympic Games for South Africa, and in 1985 she broke the world record in the women‘s 5000 metres.

The family of Lucy said she had been an ‘absolute joy to us‘ and they felt lucky to have had her as part of their family for 17 years.

During Casey‘s first appearance in court the judge in the case told the families of two talented teenage athletes he understood their ‘anguish‘.

District Judge Phillip Gillibrand expressed his sympathy to the family members and said his own sibling had died in a road crash.

He said: ‘These are dreadful cases. I would like to pass on my sympathy to you. I do not know the incident but I myself lost my brother in a road traffic accident.

‘I know the trauma and the anguish you must be going through, I send you my sympathy.‘

As he spoke, a member of the public knocked on the window of the public gallery and the judge asked them to leave the court and asked for people to ‘respect the rule of law and due process‘ in a case where ‘emotions are flying high‘.