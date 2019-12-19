Spectrum hires cops to ride with drivers in Cleveland

Cable company hires off-duty cops to accompany drivers in Cleveland after SIX armed robberies which saw one worker shot four times

A cable company is hiring off-duty police officers to accompany workers after a series of violent robberies on marked trucks in Cleveland.

Spectrum cable company is hiring the officers after five workers from other companies were robbed at gunpoint and a Spectrum employee was shot four times during a house call on January 24, according to .

The 32-year-old Spectrum employee was shot by someone who drove by in a car and fired at least 10 gunshots at him.

He had been putting his climbing equipment on his truck. The employee was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

A company spokesman said in an emailed statement that Spectrum has the safety of customers and employees as their ‘highest priority‘. The police officers will ride in full uniform and stand near Spectrum workers.

Since February 20, five workers from other companies have experienced armed robberies. All of the incidents happened between 10.30am and 1.30pm, according to Cleveland.

In February, a Lipton beverage delivery driver was robbed by two teens who stole the driver‘s cash and cellphone before running away.

A month later, the same teens were arrested for rummaging through a Direct TV worker‘s van. They stole the worker‘s wallet and two cellphones at gunpoint.

Also in March, a Dominion gas company employee was in his work van when a man opened the passenger door and pointed a gun at him. The robber stole a cellphone, $6 and a water pump, according to the news site.

Five days later on March 10, an Illuminating Company meter reader was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by two men. They stole cash, cellphones and the car.

Most recently, a Digital Dish employee was held at gunpoint by two men who stole his wallet, iPad and iPhone, before hijacking his car.