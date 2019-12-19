Spin the Bottle dating app reimagines classic party game

Move over Tinder: Spin the Bottle dating app connects you with nearby singletons for sexy 30-second video chats

It was the iconic party game of the 90s where spinning a bottle would decide your romantic fate.

Now, Spin the Bottle has been given a modern update, in the form of a new dating app.

The app reimagines the online dating experience, with a virtual bottle that players can spin to decide who they video-chat in the hopes of finding a date.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Players can spin a virtual bottle, and when it stops, they‘ll enter into a 30 second video date where they can chat up their potential match.

If the two like each other, they can give their date a ‘kiss‘ and see if they return the affection.

With that virtual ‘kiss‘ the players can then message each other, view their online profile, and continue their video chat in the app.

Users can also win coins for the amount they use the app, to unlock bonus features.

This includes the ‘Flick‘ feature, in which they can remove players they don‘t like the look of from their circle, and never see them again, and the ‘Direct Hit‘ feature, which allows them to dictate who the bottle lands on.

Spin the Bottle was created by New York-based Spin Labs, and is a video dating app for iOS.

Matthew Cohen, CEO of Spin Labs, said: ‘With so many “swipe left, swipe right” dating apps out there right now, we wanted a way to take people beyond the often misleading, perfectly manicured profile pictures and get them right to face time.

‘Looking into someone‘s eyes and having a conversation, even a 30 second one, can be much more revealing than reading a list of interests and seeing a gallery of heavily edited, perfectly filtered selfies.‘

While trolls might see the app as the perfect opportunity to show unsolicited rude footage, the app uses a ‘no face, no date‘ rule.

Using face detection technology, the app will blur video chats when no face is detected.

Mr Cohen added: ‘Spin the Bottle has always been a game of chance, so we want users to feel that excitement as the bottle spins and they enter into these face-to-face video dates.

‘It‘s exciting and we think people are really going to love it!‘

The app is now free to download worldwide on the app store, but is still in the testing phase for Android.