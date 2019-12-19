State regulators approve Long Beach, Huntington Beach power plants

Energy company AES won permission Wednesday to build a pair of replacement natural gas-fired power plants in Long Beach and Huntington Beach.

California Energy Commissioners approved the company’s plans, which include construction of a new plant, to be called Alamitos Energy Center, that may be eventually capable of generating 1,040-megawatts of electricity. AES wants to build that plant near Long Beach’s eastern boundary, on the bank of the San Gabriel River.

The company’s plans for Huntington Beach involve building a new beachside plant that may one day produce as much as 844 megawatts of power. The planned Huntington Beach Energy Project is set to be built in the same area as AES’ existing plant, which is near the crossing of Pacific Coast Highway and Newland Street.

Commissioners had approved a larger version of the Huntington Beach plan in October 2014. AES asked for permission to alter its plans nearly one year later.

Stephen O’Kane, AES’ director of sustainability and regulatory compliance, said by telephone that his company currently has contracts in place with Southern California Edison to sell 640 megawatts of power to be generated at the planned Long Beach facility and a slight amount more from the planned Huntington Beach site. He said it’s unknown whether either plant will be built to full capacity.

“We’ll only build if we get contracted,” O’Kane said. “If it’s not needed, it will never be built.”

A megawatt can be thought of as the amount of electricity needed to power 750 to 1,000 homes, .

Shutting down and powering on

The newly approved facilities are to be built near existing power stations in Long Beach and Huntington Beach. Construction of the Huntington Beach plant may begin in June, with Long Beach’s construction to begin the following month, O’Kane said.

The Huntington Beach and Long Beach plants may go online as early as May 2020 and June 2020, respectively.

AES is planning to decommission its existing power plants in both cities, as well as Redondo Beach, in order to comply with a 2010 California regulation constraining power companies’ ability to use seawater to cool power plant equipment. Those plants origins’ trace back to the 1950s, according to the company.

AES plans to take some of its coastal generating units offline in 2019, and, at this point, has no plans to build a new power plant in Redondo Beach, O’Kane said.

AES is required to be in compliance with the regulation by the end of 2020, O’Kane said. If there’s an urgent need for more power, he said it may be possible for California officials to extend the deadline.

Alternatives to natural gas?

In Long Beach, the Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust had opposed AES’ plans partly on the basis of its leaders’ view that approval of the Alamitos Energy Center would amount to state officials embracing an overreliance upon natural gas, instead of further embracing alternative energy.

The Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust is a group of activists advocating the restoration of the wetlands. Elizabeth Lambe, the land trust’s executive director, said Wednesday she was not able to comment on energy commissioners’ decision.

Besides the gas-fired plants, AES also in Long Beach. O’Kane said AES is contracted to store 100 megawatts worth of power, but is seeking permission for a facility that could contain enough batteries to store 300 megawatts of electricity. The company promotes power storage as an alternative to peaker plants, which are like traditional power stations that are switched on during times of high electricity demand.

O’Kane expected the battery facility plans to be ready for Long Beach Planning Commission review in May.

Note: This version corrects the nature of the role of the Los Cerritos Wetlands Trust.