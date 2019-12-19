Station Camp girls basketball coach Kendra Jackson steps down to focus on recovery

Station Camp head coach Kendra Jackson gives high-fives as her team closes out a game during this past season. Jackson stepped down Wednesday after 11 seasons with the team.(Photo: File / Dave Cardaciotto / USA Today Network – Tennessee)

Station Camp girls head basketball coach Kendra Jackson stepped down on Wednesday after 11 seasons with the Lady Bison.

The 36-year-old Jackson wanted to step away from coaching to focus on her health and family.

She is in remission after being diagnosed in October of 2012 with mycosis fungoides lymphoma, a rare form of cancer in which white blood cells become malignant and affect the skin. It is diagnosed in three out of every one million people, according to the National Cancer Institute.

“I was just not fully aware of the effect that a stem-cell transplant could have on your body,” Jackson said. “I was sick most of the basketball season. After talking to my doctors and my family, we just thought it was best for me, health-wise, to resign and really focus on my health. It’s more of a five-year process to be fully recovered from a stem-cell transplant.”

She returned to the bench after sitting out the 2015-16 season following a stem cell transplant, which she received with the help of her sister, Christina MacLean, in the summer of 2015.

Station Camp finished 23-8 this past season, reaching the Region 5-AAA Tournament semifinals before suffering a 56-44 loss to Clarksville. Jackson was named District 9-AAA Coach of the Year.

“This year was the most enjoyable season that I’ve had in my 11 years, just because I tried for it to not be stressful,” Jackson said. “I tried to see the bigger picture and I tried not to focus on wins and losses. For me, I didn’t feel a lot of stress this year that I probably felt in the past, because my approach was a little bit different.”

Station Camp coach Kendra Jackson draws up plays for her team in Mt. Juliet, TN on Fri. Jan. 13, 2017. (Photo: File / Dave Cardaciotto / USA Today Network – Tennessee)

While her return to the bench was inspiring to the community and her team, the pressures of coaching took a physical toll on Jackson, leading her to think about her recovery.

“Every time my fever spiked, I have to go to Vanderbilt (University Medical Center),” Jackson said. “That started happening fairly quickly into the season. I decided that I’d get through the season and sit down and really talk with my doctors and make a decision.”

Jackson’s teams compiled a 210-100 record, reaching the region semifinals six times.

Jackson said she plans to remain at the school teaching wellness, aerobics and weightlifting, and didn’t rule out a return to coaching.

“Mr. (Art) Crook has been amazing, but specifically while I’ve been dealing with my health issues,” Jackson said. “I love Station Camp, and I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

She simply wants to make sure she can return with a clean bill of health. Jackson and her husband, Bobby, have two young kids.

“I have two little kids that I want to be healthy for,” Jackson said. “Being 36 years old, I don’t know that I’m done coaching forever. We’ll see where it takes me from here.”

Jackson was a member of Gallatin’s 1999 state championship team, and helped lead Lipscomb University to its only NCAA Tournament appearance in 2004.

