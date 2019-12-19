Study claims one in FIVE can‘t boil an egg

Do YOU know how to boil an egg? New study claims one in five people struggle with the simplest of domestic tasks (and they can‘t change a lightbulb either)

It‘s trendy to be a domestic goddess in 2017, but new research suggests many Britons now reach adulthood without learning how to boil an egg.

A poll of over 2,000 adults revealed many struggle with the most basic of domestic tasks – with one in five admitting to being uncertain of how to prepare a boiled egg, and the same amount confused over how to change a light bulb.

More than a third of people surveyed would be uncomfortable cooking a complete meal without a recipe to reply on, and almost half said they‘d be stumped if left in charge of changing a baby‘s nappy, according to the study carried out by the insurance company Aviva.

The report also indicates that more than 60 per cent of Britons would be at a loss if they found themselves stranded at the side of the road with a flat tyre.

Other everyday tasks many of us are likely to struggle with include bleeding radiators (just 53 per cent could do so confidently), checking a car‘s oil levels (53 per cent), and putting up a shelf (47 per cent).

When it comes to learning DIY skills, the most popular way is by trial and error, with half of people saying they have learned some skills this way.

This is closely followed by family members passing down their knowledge, with 45 per cent of adults picking up skills from their fathers and 35 per cent from their mothers.

However, Aviva also found that four of 10 adults aged under 25 turn to the internet when they need help with DIY – more than twice the number in the same age group who have used a traditional book or guide.

Books and DIY manuals have come to the aid of a quarter of people aged over 55 – but just 11 per cent of people aged between 25 and 34.

WHY DO IT YOURSELF? WHERE PEOPLE FIND HELP WITH DOMESTIC TASKS I taught myself (trial and error) 50% I was taught by my dad 45% I was taught by my mum 35% I learned via the internet e.g. how to videos 20% I learned through books / DIY manuals 17% I learned through work 16% I was taught by another family member / friend 15% I learned at school 15% I learned by watching TV 12% I learned by asking experts 8%