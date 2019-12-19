Study shows users change on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Who are YOU on social media? Study shows we have very different personas on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram

Most of us have multiple social media profiles but a new study shows that we totally change who we are for each of them.

The same person will be unrecognisable on , , LinkedIn and , researchers found.

This stems from our need to fit in within the culture of each of the sites and in the future such studies could help people engineer the ‘perfect‘ social media profile.

Research from Penn State‘s College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST) and King‘s College in found users subconsciously adopt different personas unique to each social network.

For instance a photo of someone‘s colourful Starbucks drink may be popular on Instagram, but the same image post to LinkedIn would be frowned upon.

‘The users tend to portray themselves differently in these different worlds‘, said associate professor of IST Dongwon Lee, who led the research.

They studied information on over 100,000 social media users by utilising About.me, a site that acts as a social media directory.

‘On the site, users volunteer their own profiles, which makes it an extremely reliable dataset,‘ Dr Lee said.

HOW WE CHANGE OUR PERSONA

Facebook

– Less than 60 per cent of images are portraits of a single person.

– 15 per cent of profile pictures have groups of people in them – which may be because of the emphasis that Facebook users place on intimate social relationships.

– People wear sunglasses in 7.3 per cent of photos – higher than any of the other networks

– Users tend to be outdoors in their profile pictures which is because there is an emphasis on non-professional activities such as travelling.

Twitter

– Across all networks – including Twitter – around 17 per cent of people are wearing glasses.

– Texts and shapes on profile pictures are most common on Twitter

– Twitter self-descriptions are a mix between those on Instagram (relaxed) and LinkedIn (professional) with words such as ‘love‘ as well as ‘marketing‘ and ‘social‘.

LinkedIn

– 90 per cent of profile pictures are portraits of a single person and less than one per cent have more than one person in the picture.

– More people smile in LinkedIn than other social networks.

– Only 2.1 per cent of users wear sunglasses in their profile pictures. Sunglasses are usually related to leisure activities and therefore people don‘t want to appear informal.

– People‘s self-descriptions concern topics around employment and use lots of professional terminology and types of industry.

Instagram

– 40 per cent of users do not show their face in their profile picture. They are more likely to use a cartoon or outdoor landscape.

– People wear sunglasses in 7.2 per cent of profile images, just slightly less than Facebook

– Users tend to be outdoors in their profile pictures which is because there is an emphasis on non-professional activities such as travelling.

– Instagram self-descriptions involve relaxed roles of users, such as ‘life‘, ‘love‘ and ‘lover‘.

Upon analysing the profile pictures and biographical information provided by these users, the team also found some surprising differences in how different demographics portray themselves.

Women were less likely to wear corrective eye wear, like reading glasses, in their profile pictures and users under the age of 25 were less likely to be smiling in their profile picture.

In fact, when given a profile description and photo, the model could identify the platform it was created for 60 to 80 per cent of the time.

The researchers don‘t believe that users are explicitly modifying their profile, but rather subconsciously adapt how they behave to fit in.

‘[The data shows that subtly], despite our best efforts, we do still fit stereotypes of gender and age in the way we tailor our personas‘, said Nisanth Sastry, one of the study‘s author and professor from the department of Informatics at King‘s College.

‘Social media consumes an increasingly large portion of our lives,‘ Dr Sastry explained.

‘Therefore, understanding how we interact with each other on social media is important to understanding who we are in the online world, and how we relate to each other in virtual but still meaningful ways.‘

Further research in this area could provide social media users‘ ways to engineer the ‘perfect‘ social media profile.

By understanding exactly what‘s popular on the site, ‘[we] should be able to choose and suggest the best images from their personal collections for putting up on each of these platforms‘, Dr Sastry explained.