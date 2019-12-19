Sue Snyder meets with Betsy DeVos to discuss campus sexual assaults

Buy Photo

Michigan first lady Sue Snyder met this morning with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to talk about campus sex assaults, according to a news release from the federal Education Department.

No details were released about the meeting in Washington, D.C., including what specifically was addressed

“Every student deserves to learn in an environment where they are safe, and this Administration is committed to promoting a culture of safety on our nation’s campuses,” DeVos said in a statement afterwards.

“Mrs. Snyder has been a strong advocate in the movement to end sexual assault, and I thank her for her continued work in fostering safe campuses in Michigan and throughout the country.”

The Free Press asked Snyder for an interview through an e-mail to a spokeswoman earlier this week and again on Thursday morning. Neither Snyder nor her spokeswoman has responded.

Campus sexual assaults have been a hot topic for Snyder, on the issue in recent years, including last fall in Ann Arbor. Snyder has also backed the distribution of grants to campuses for projects to combat and prevent sexual assaults.

DeVos, who is from Michigan, hasn‘t said much publicly on her approach to combating sexual assaults on campuses, an issue that was prominent in President Obama‘s administration.

Higher education officials, along with those who work with both survivors and those accused of sexual assault, have been awaiting guidance on how the Trump administration will handle the issue going forward after being a front-burner issue for the U.S. Department of Education and its office of civil rights.

The Obama administration cranked up the issue in 2011 when it sent a “Dear Colleague” letter out to universities telling them they had to respond promptly to claims of sexual assault and sexual harassment on their campuses. It also said they had to use the standard of “preponderance of the evidence” when determining whether an assault occurred. That standard — common in civil law — is lower than the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard required for conviction in criminal cases.

Then, over the next several years, the office of civil rights got heavily involved in making sure universities and colleges were following that policy, and the number of cases they were investigating skyrocketed. That included cases at Michigan State University, where the office of civil rights against the university. There are still pending cases at the University of Michigan and Grand Valley State University.

