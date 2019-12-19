Scooped on their own broadcast? Sunrise to rival Today with their own post Logies wrap after booking Channel Nine talent for interviews

It‘s the Channel Nine broadcast awards ceremony traditionally given a wide berth by rival networks.

But Channel Seven is turning up the heat on coverage of this year‘s Logies ceremony, hosting a rival post-show Sunrise episode from outside Crown Casino.

reports Sunrise has also booked Logies talent to appear on their show the morning after, undercutting Today‘s traditional after ceremony wrap.

Singer James Blunt and comedian Andy Grammer are booked to appear on Sunrise, the morning after their performances on the Channel Nine broadcast Logies ceremony.

‘Today normally have the Logies to themselves; they normally have all the acts and winners on their show, so this is big,‘ an insider explained to News Corp.

The source told the publication that Channel Nine were furious that Seven had scooped interviews they normally conducted after the Logies.

‘Exclusivity with performances is a big deal for the brekkie shows, and they would both have definitely been working overtime to try and get the acts,‘ they said.

‘Nine are said to be pretty furious that their team has allowed this to happen; it is a bit of an egg-on-your-face moment when you can’t secure the acts from the Logies when you air the Logies.‘

Sunrise will broadcast from the banks of the South Yarra River outside Crown Casino, the location of the Logies.

Its breakfast hosts Samantha Armytage and David Koch were absent from the ceremony last year.

Meanwhile Today hosts Lisa Wilkinson and Karl Stefanovic will hold fort inside the gambling complex as they have in previous years.

Their post-Logies breakfast show has traditionally been a more relaxed and humorous breakfast program, notably Karl‘s still drunk appearance on the couch after the 2009 ceremony.

Despite being on leave from his post at the Today desk, a Nine spokesperson confirmed Karl will attend the Logies ceremony.

Last year Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell told the Logies ‘doesn’t have the significance this year as others‘.

‘The reality is there are more important things going on in the world at the moment,‘ he added.