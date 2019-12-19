Supermarkets up prices on obscure items and blame Brexit

Decorative candles, dental floss and eclairs: How supermarkets are hiking up prices on obscure items by up to 30% and blaming Brexit

Supermarkets are offsetting the devalued pound and inflation by hiking up prices of obscure by up to 30% – and claim Brexit is to blame.

Data from industry watchdogs shows that – while the cost of common items, such as of bread and milk – have held steady since the decision to leave the EU, the likes of plums, nectarines, light bulbs and dental floss have all soared.

The biggest riser was rolling tobacco, for which a 50g pouch typically cost £9.36 but has now gone up to £12.89 – a whopping jump of 37 per cent – between October 2016 and March 2017.

Decorative candles were up 29 per cent – from an average of £6.19 to £7.91 – while plants, bulbs and seeds are now 26 per cent more expensive, going from £4.77 to £6.01.

Other items to go up by more than 10 per cent were fresh exotic fish – such as swordfish and monkfish – strawberries, aubergines, dental floss and doughnuts.

The data has been compiled by Mysupermarket, which tallied up the prices at Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury‘s Waitrose, Ocado and Morrisons.

‘The items that are going up in price are more likely to be luxury items such as fancy fish, decorative candles, or eclairs and doughnuts,‘ says Aisling Lawless of MySupermarket.

‘Customers are less likely to notice those increases, because they don‘t buy those things very frequently.

‘But you‘re going to notice if your milk is more expensive. You might even go to another supermarket to see if their milk is cheaper, and the retailer could lose a customer.

‘The supermarkets push up prices on non-essentials to avoid raising the prices of essential items.‘

She added: ‘We hope that British-produced products such as milk will stay around the same price. But consumers should pay attention to price increases on anything coming from outside the UK.‘

THE BIGGEST ‘BREXIT‘ INCREASES

Below are are just some of the items that have risen the most in price percentage between October 2016 and March 2017