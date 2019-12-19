‘Survivor‘ contestant outed as transgender on TV: ‘You didn‘t just tell six people, you told millions of people‘

#p2p-liveblog{width:100%}.clear:after{content:””;display:table;clear:both}img{max-width:100%}figure{margin:0}#p2p-liveblog i,#p2p-liveblog em{font-weight:inherit;font-style:italic}#p2p-liveblog b,#p2p-liveblog strong{font-weight:bold;font-style:inherit}.liveblog-dateline{line-height:13px;margin:0 0 22px;font:10px Arial,sans-serif;text-transform:uppercase;letter-spacing:.5px;color:#666;display:block;clear:left}.trb_article_articleHeader ul.trb_article_relatedTopics,.trb_article_articleHeader div.trb_article_breadcrumbs{display:none}.lb-advert-container{display:none}.lb-advert-container.rendered{display:block;border-top:1px solid #ccc;margin-top:35px;padding-top:45px;padding-bottom:10px;text-align:center}.lb-advert-container .lb-advert{margin:0 auto}#p2p-liveblog[data-ad-type=”snt”] .lb-advert-container[data-lb-ad-device=”mobile”] .lb-advert{max-width:300px}#p2p-liveblog[data-ad-type=”snt”] .lb-advert-container[data-lb-ad-device=”desktop”] .lb-advert{max-width:650px}#p2p-liveblog[data-ad-type=”google”] .lb-advert-container .lb-advert{max-width:970px}.lb-advert-container .lb-advert:after{content:‘ADVERTISEMENT‘;font:10px Arial,sans-serif;line-height:11px;color:#999;min-height:11px;padding-top:8px;display:block;text-align:left;text-transform:uppercase}header.trb_article_articleHeader ul.trb_article_relatedTopics{display:none}#p2p-liveblog .trb_article_articleHeader_head{width:100%}#p2p-liveblog h1.trb_article_title_text a{color:#000000}#p2p-liveblog h1.trb_article_title_text a:hover{color:#666666}#liveblog-description h2{font-size:27px;line-height:30px}#liveblog-description p:first-child,#liveblog-description ul:first-child,#liveblog-description ol:first-child{margin-top:0}#liveblog-description p:last-child,#liveblog-description ul:last-child,#liveblog-description ol:last-child{margin-bottom:0}#liveblog-description{margin-bottom:15px}#liveblog-description{font-family:Arial,sans-serif}#liveblog-description li,#liveblog-description p{font-family:Arial,sans-serif}#liveblog-description #liveblog-description-photo{float:right;max-width:23%;margin-left:2%;margin-bottom:10px}#liveblog-description #liveblog-description-photo img{max-height:200px}#p2p-liveblog ul,#p2p-liveblog ol{margin:0 0 1em 0;padding:0;width:100%;font-size:15px;line-height:24px}#p2p-liveblog ul li:before,#p2p-liveblog ol li:before{display:none;content:none}#p2p-liveblog ol>li,#p2p-liveblog ul>li{margin:0 0 5px 35px;padding:0;display:list-item;list-style-position:outside}#p2p-liveblog ol>li{list-style-type:decimal}#p2p-liveblog ul>li{list-style-type:disc}#p2p-liveblog ul p,#p2p-liveblog ol p{margin:0}#p2p-liveblog ol>li:last-child,#p2p-liveblog ul>li:last-child{margin-bottom:0}#p2p-liveblog ul#tag-list{margin:0}#p2p-liveblog ul#tag-list li{list-style:none;margin:0;float:left}#p2p-liveblog ul#tag-list li input{-webkit-appearance:none;-moz-appearance:none;appearance:none;border:0;border-radius:0;background:none;font-size:14px;padding:4px 6px;outline:0;margin:3px;cursor:pointer;color:#4591b8;line-height:1.4em;border:1px solid #4591b8;border-radius:5px}#p2p-liveblog ul#tag-list li input.active{border-color:#4591B8;background-color:#4591B8;color:white}#p2p-liveblog ul#tag-list li input:hover:not(.active){background-color:#76AFCD;border-color:#76AFCD;color:#ffffff}#p2p-liveblog select#tag-select{font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:17px;line-height:20px;height:40px;padding:8px 4px;-webkit-border-radius:4px;-moz-border-radius:4px;border-radius:4px;margin:0 15px;width:calc(100% – 30px);box-sizing:border-box}.lb-card .lb-card-tags{margin-bottom:13px;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:12px}.lb-card .lb-card-tags span.lb-card-tag{padding:2px 2px;color:#4591b8;margin-right:3px;display:inline-block;line-height:1.4em;border-bottom:2px solid #4591b8}div#p2p-liveblog[data-tags-enabled=”False”] #card-tags{display:none}#p2p-liveblog[data-tags-enabled=‘True‘] .lb-card .lb-card-tags span.lb-card-tag:hover{color:#99B1BE;border-bottom-color:#99B1BE;cursor:pointer}.lb-card-share-menu{font-family:trb_Icons;font-size:22px;-webkit-touch-callout:none;-webkit-user-select:none;-khtml-user-select:none;-moz-user-select:none;-ms-user-select:none;user-select:none}.lb-card-share-menu:after,.lb-card-share-menu:before{content:””;display:table;clear:both}.lb-card-share-menu a{display:inline-block;float:right;padding:8px 8px 0 8px;color:#999;font-size:20px}.lb-card-share-menu a:hover{color:black;font-family:trb_Icons}.lb-card-share-menu a.lb-card-share-url:after{content:”l”;font-family:trb_Icons}.lb-card-share-menu a.lb-card-share-tweet:after{content:”t”;font-family:trb_Icons}.lb-card-share-menu a.lb-card-share-after{content:”f”;font-family:trb_Icons}body.position-relative{position:relative}#liveblog-modal-container{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;right:0;bottom:0;background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.5);z-index:00000000;color:white;display:none}#liveblog-modal{display:none;top:50%;left:50%;width:420px;min-height:18em;margin-top:-110px;margin-left:-210px;border:1px solid #999;background-color:#E6E6E6;position:fixed;padding:20px;box-sizing:border-box;text-align:center;border-radius:5px;box-shadow:0 3px 3px rgba(0,0,0,0.5);background:white}#liveblog-modal h2{color:#333;font-size:24px;margin:0;margin-top:20px;text-align:center}#liveblog-modal .modal-url-input{width:100%;box-sizing:border-box;padding:6px;font-size:12px;text-align:center;border:1px solid #ccc;box-shadow:0 2px 2px 0 #ccc;margin-top:30px;margin-bottom:20px;border-radius:4px;cursor:pointer}#liveblog-modal .modal-url-input:hover{color:#4697d0}#liveblog-modal #modal-copy-btn{padding:10px;display:inline-block;background-color:#4697d0;text-transform:uppercase;cursor:pointer;border:1px solid #ccc;box-shadow:0 2px 2px 0 #ccc;color:#eee}#liveblog-modal #modal-copy-btn:hover{background-color:#306992}#liveblog-modal p{font-family:Arial,sans-serif;color:#333;font-size:14px;line-height:18px}#liveblog-modal-close{font-family:trb_Icons;display:block;position:absolute;right:-10px;top:-10px;padding:10px}#liveblog-modal-close:after{font-family:trb_Icons;content:”e4″;position:absolute;right:-10px;top:-10px;padding:10px;border-radius:50%;box-shadow:0 2px 2px 0 #999;background-color:#FF5443;font-size:14px;color:#eee;cursor:pointer}#liveblog-modal-close:hover:after{color:#eee;background-color:#D44537}h2.lb-card-headline{font-family:‘LAHeadline‘;color:#000;margin-top:5px;margin-bottom:9px;font-size:26px;line-height:30px}h2.lb-card-headline a{color:#000}h2.lb-card-headline a:hover{color:#666}.lb-card-body .lb-widget{margin:15px 0}.lb-card-body .lb-widget:first-child{margin-top:0}.lb-card-body .lb-widget:last-child{margin-bottom:0}.lb-widget-image figure a.image-link{display:block}.lb-widget-image a img:hover{opacity:.8;-moz-backface-visibility:hidden}.lb-widget-image figure img{width:100%;display:block}.lb-widget-image figure.lb-image-size-large{width:100%}.lb-widget-image figure.lb-image-size-medium{float:right;width:calc(50% – 10px);padding-left:10px}.lb-widget-image figure.lb-image-size-small{float:right;width:calc(33% – 10px);padding-left:10px;padding-bottom:10px}.lb-widget-image figcaption{font-family:Arial,sans-serif;font-size:11px;line-height:16px;color:#999;margin:5px 0 0 0}.lb-widget.lb-widget-quote{margin-top:25px}.lb-widget-quote .lb-quote{max-width:560px}.lb-widget-quote .lb-quote p{font-family:‘Belizio‘,Georgia,serif;font-size:22px;line-height:28px;width:100%;color:#000000;margin-bottom:0;margin-top:0}.lb-widget-quote .lb-quote:before{font-family:‘Belizio‘,Georgia,serif;content:”201C”;line-height:26px;font-size:43px;display:block;margin-top:6px}.lb-widget-quote .lb-quote:after{font-family:‘Belizio‘,Georgia,serif;content:”201D”;line-height:40px;font-size:43px;display:block;margin-top:20px;margin-bottom:0px}.lb-widget-quote .lb-quote-credit{font-family:‘Belizio‘,Georgia,serif;font-size:15px;margin:0}.lb-widget-quote .lb-quote-credit:before{content:”2014 “}.lb-widget-quote em,.lb-widget-quote i{font-style:italic}.lb-widget-text p{width:100%}.lb-widget-text p:first-child{margin-top:0}.lb-widget-text p:last-child{margin-bottom:0}.lb-responsive-embed{width:100%;position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%;height:0;overflow:hidden}.lb-responsive-embed iframe,.lb-responsive-embed object,.lb-responsive-embed video,.lb-responsive-embed span,.lb-responsive-embed embed{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%}.lb-widget-instagram{max-width:460px}.lb-widget-readmore p{margin-top:0;width:100%;margin-bottom:0}.lb-widget-readmore a{font-family:Georgia,serif;font-size:14px;line-height:16px;font-weight:bold;text-transform:uppercase}.lb-widget-readmore a:after{content:‘ >‘;display:inline-block;font-family:Georgia,serif;font-size:14px;line-height:16px;font-weight:bold;text-transform:uppercase;margin-left:5px}.lb-widget-facebook{max-width:505px;overflow:hidden}.lb-widget-facebook .lb-embed-facebook.fb_iframe_widget{display:block!important;padding:0px}.lb-widget-facebook .lb-embed-facebook.fb_iframe_widget>span{display:block!important;margin:0 auto}.lb-embed-tweet twitterwidget{margin-top:0!important;margin-bottom:0!important;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto}#bottom-button,#top-button{text-transform:uppercase;background:#fcfcfc;font:bold 10px/14px Arial,sans-serif;text-align:center;padding:20px;border:solid #ddd 1px;cursor:pointer}#bottom-button:hover,#top-button:hover{text-decoration:underline}#liveblog-update-flag{color:white;right:10%;z-index:90;top:0px;position:fixed;text-transform:uppercase;background:#ff5443;font:bold 10px/14px Arial,sans-serif;text-align:center;padding:15px 20px;line-height:10px;cursor:pointer} (max-width:970px){#p2p-liveblog[data-ad-type=”google”] .lb-advert-container .lb-advert{max-width:728px}} (max-width:728px){#p2p-liveblog[data-ad-type=”google”] .lb-advert-container .lb-advert{max-width:320px}} (max-width:699px) and (min-width:0px){#liveblog-description #liveblog-description-photo{display:none}#liveblog-update-flag{text-align:left;right:0;width:100%;top:40px;padding:15px;left:0;background:#ccc;color:black;border-top:1px solid #ff5443;border-bottom:1px solid #ff5443}#liveblog-modal{width:66%;left:17%;margin:0;top:75px}#p2p-liveblog[data-lb-ad-type=”google”] .lb-advert-container .lb-advert{max-width:320px}} (max-width:480px){.lb-widget-image figure.lb-image-size-medium{float:none;width:100%;padding-left:0}.lb-widget-image figure.lb-image-size-small{width:calc(50% – 10px)}} screen and (max-width:320px){.trb_mainContent .trb_article_page_body{width:100%}}.lb-hide-mobile{display:inherit}.lb-hide-desktop{display:none}article.lb-card{border-top:1px solid #ccc;margin-top:35px;padding-top:35px;max-width:100%;padding:35px 40px 0 40px;box-sizing:border-box}article.lb-card:first-child{margin-top:15px}.lb-card .lb-card-contents{max-width:800px;margin:0 auto}#lb-topper{max-width:800px;width:100%;margin:0 auto}header.lb-card-header{min-height:10px;color:#333;font-family:Arial,sans-serif;text-transform:none;position:relative;box-sizing:border-box;padding:0 20px;margin-bottom:13px;width:100%}header .lb-card-timestamp,header .lb-card-dateline{font-size:11px;line-height:11px;text-transform:uppercase;display:block;margin-bottom:8px}header .lb-card-timestamp{font-weight:bold}header h2.lb-card-headline{font-size:30px;line-height:34px;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:7px}header .lb-header-table,header .lb-header-table tbody,header .lb-header-table tbody tr,header .lb-header-table tbody tr td{padding:0;margin:0;border-collapse:collapse}header .lb-header-table{width:100%}header .lb-card-bylines address{font-size:13px;line-height:13px;font-weight:normal;font-style:normal;display:inline;width:100%}header .lb-card-bylines address a{color:#FF5443;font-weight:normal}header .lb-card-bylines address a:hover{color:#F47E70}header[data-has-byline-photo=”True”] .lb-card-bylines address{display:block;margin:0;line-height:10px}header[data-has-byline-photo=”True”] .lb-card-bylines address:after{content:””;display:table;clear:both}header[data-has-byline-photo=”True”] .lb-card-bylines address img{border-radius:3px;width:100%;clear:both;display:block;margin-bottom:10px;box-sizing:border-box;width:50px;float:left;margin-right:10px;margin-bottom:0}header[data-has-byline-photo=”True”] address span{padding:20px 0;display:block}header .lb-card-share-menu{width:80px}header .lb-card-share-menu a{float:left;margin-top:0;padding:0 4px}header .lb-card-share-menu a:first-child{padding-left:0}header .lb-card-share-menu a:last-child{padding-right:0}header .lb-card-share-menu a.card-share-facebook{padding-left:0}#bottom-button-container{margin-top:15px}.lb-card-body .lb-widget{margin:15px auto;max-width:600px;width:100%;box-sizing:border-box}.lb-card-body .lb-widget-image,.lb-card-body .lb-widget-video{padding:0 20px;max-width:100%} (max-width:860px){.trb_article{padding-left:0!important;padding-right:0!important}.trb_article_articleHeader,.trb_mainContent_copyright,.trb_cm{padding-left:20px!important;padding-right:20px!important}.lb-widget,.lb-widget.lb-widget-image figcaption,#liveblog-description,#top-button-container,#bottom-button-container,#lb-topper-meta{padding-left:20px;padding-right:20px}.lb-widget.lb-widget-image,.lb-widget.lb-widget-video{padding-left:0;padding-right:0}.lb-widget.lb-widget-image figure.lb-size-small{padding-left:10px;padding-right:20px}.lb-widget.lb-widget-image figure.lb-size-small figcaption{padding-left:0;padding-right:0}.lb-hide-mobile{display:none}.lb-hide-desktop{display:inherit}article.lb-card{padding:30px 0 0 0}.lb-card-contents{width:100%;float:none}header.lb-card-header{padding-right:20px;padding-left:20px;padding-bottom:0}}#detail-lb-card:after{display:none}#latest-updates-separator.hidden{display:none}#latest-updates-separator{text-align:center;margin-top:60px;margin-bottom:60px}#latest-updates-separator hr{border-top:1px solid #DDD;border-bottom:0;margin-bottom:40px}#latest-updates-separator svg{width:24px;height:24px}#latest-updates-separator h4{font-family:Arial;font-size:16px;color:#C40000;line-height:18px;margin-bottom:2px} April 13, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Here‘s what‘s new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Cannes from Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola

Josh Brolin

Harry Styles unveils art and release date

‘Survivor‘ contestant on TV

Los Angeles makes it official:

Rapper Tyga after leaving Hollywood nightclub

‘Fear Factor‘

















All updates Birthdays Business Gossip Movies Music Politics TV GossipTV April 13, 2017, 9:17 a.m.

‘Survivor‘ contestant outed as transgender on TV: ‘You didn‘t just tell six people, you told millions of people‘

Zeke Smith, second from right, was outed as transgender on Wednesday‘s episode of “Survivor: Game Changers.” (Jeffrey Neira / CBS via Associated Press)

Looks like the “Bachelor” franchise has something to learn from “Survivor” when it comes to “the most dramatic episode ever” — not that any show would necessarily want to repeat what happened on Wednesday night‘s “Survivor: Game Changers.”

A contestant outed a fellow cast member as transgender, sparking widespread criticism that has rippled well beyond the show‘s audience.

It was an episode so unusual that the network, contestant Zeke Smith and GLAAD worked for “several months” between when it was taped and when it aired to allow Smith to speak his mind.

“There is deception here. Deception on levels … these guys don‘t even understand … ,” contestant Jeff Varner told host Jeff Probst and the six other survivors at the show‘s tribal council, which concludes each episode with someone being voted off the island, and Varner was fighting to stay.

“Zeke, why haven‘t you told anyone you‘re transgender?”

And like that, Smith, who apparently was working an alliance to take Varner out of the competition, was outed to the world. Varner exposed Smith, he said, because the secret “reveals the ability to deceive.”

The rest of the group was shocked by Varner‘s insensitivity, and let him know.

“You should be ashamed of yourself … for what you‘re willing to do to get yourself further in a game for a million dollars,” said Ozzy Lusth, Smith‘s ally.

“That has nothing to do with the game, that‘s personal,” a tearful Andrea Boehlke said. Later on in tribal council, conservative Midwesterner Sarah Lacina noted her own personal growth as she realized the new information didn‘t change how she felt about Smith.

“Is it starting to hit you, the gravity, that you didn‘t just tell six people, you told millions of people?” Probst asked Varner as the latter appeared to regret what he‘d done. “Is that what‘s happening, you‘re realizing now?”

Varner said he thought “everyone” in Smith‘s real-life circles knew. “I thought he was just deceiving these people. It never dawned on me that no one knew. … I‘m just devastated.” By the end of the council, he was in tears, as were several other contestants.

Smith, who has represented himself as a gay man for two seasons on the show, said he didn‘t broadcast anything else because, “I didn‘t want to be the trans ‘Survivor‘ player. I wanted to be Zeke the ‘Survivor‘ player.”

Varner wound up being kicked off the island without need for a secret vote as the rest of the survivors made it clear they would be writing his name on their ballots. “Just grab your torch,” Probst said.

In a Hollywood Reporter published immediately after the show aired on the West Coast, Smith relived the moments after Varner‘s question.

“I sat blank, almost in a trance, unaware of what happened around me, trying to form a plan,” he wrote. “‘Survivor‘ had spun out of control. That’s the risk you take when you dance in the ethical borderlands, where you’ll betray a friend, swear on your mother, and lie to a priest all before you eat whatever meager crumbs count as breakfast. In ‘Survivor‘ much is permissible which is typically objectionable, but there are limits, as there should be on a family-friendly reality show on network television.

“It’s one thing to lie about someone sneaking off at night to search for hidden advantages,” Smith continued in his essay. “It is quite another to incense bigotry toward a marginalized minority.”

As Varner left the group, the two men exchanged a handshake and a hug and an “I‘m sorry” and a “We‘ll be OK,” but Smith said that he‘s struggled since that moment to forgive his former castmate.

“While I can reconcile the personal slight of him outing me, I continue to be troubled by his willingness to deploy such a dangerous stereotype on a global platform.”

Varner spoke his piece in a Wednesday night post on Twitter.

“Let me be clear, outing someone is assault. It robs a strong, courageous person of their power and protection and opens them up to discrimination and danger. … Zeke is a wonderful man and I will forever be amazed and inspired by his forgiveness and compassion,” he wrote.

“Zeke Smith, and transgender people like him, are not deceiving anyone by being their authentic selves, and it is dangerous and unacceptable to out a transgender person,” Nick Adams, director of GLAAD‘s Transgender Media Program, said in a statement. “It is heartening, however, to see the strong support for Zeke from the other people in his tribe.

Smith will also appear on “The View” and in People magazine.

The tribal council clip below is long, but the human drama is fascinating.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017,