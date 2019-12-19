Suspended Oklahoma DB now a suspect in armed robbery

CLOSESkip in x

The college football season doesn't start until the fall but it's never too early to start looking ahead. USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parrish Cobb chases a play against Houston in 2016.(Photo: Thomas Shea, USA TODAY Sports)

Oklahoma defensive back Parrish Cobb, already suspended by the Sooners and in trouble for an alleged robbery in Waco, Texas, is now a suspect in armed robbery in Norman after a Thursday morning arrest.

According to a , Cobb was booked for robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. The report detailed that the victim said two black males entered his apartment and pointed semi-automatic handguns at him and his roommate.

The two suspects stole cash and drugs before leaving the apartment on foot to return to a white Ford Mustang. One of the suspects concealed his identity, while the other, identified as Cobb, did not.

Cobb is not enrolled at Oklahoma this term.

Cobb‘s run-in with the law is the latest of a handful of offseason arrests involving players associated with the football program. Earlier this week quarterback Christopher Robison and defensive back Ronnie LaRue arrested for public intoxication. Heisman finalist QB Baker Mayfield was arrested in Arkansas in February.

In Cobb‘s January arrest in Waco, he was a suspect in an aggravated robbery. Police say an armed man robbed a pedestrian of his wallet on Jan. 10. Baylor police and authorities in nearby Bellmead also had sought Cobb in connection to armed robberies they were investigating.

Cobb originally signed with Baylor but was released from his letter of intent after former coach Art Briles was fired in May.

