Swaggy P shares very Swaggy P message with fans

Nick Young will have to choose whether or not he wants to play for the Lakers next season (he has a player option), but for now, he has this message for the fans:

“I want to thank ya‘ll for being there alllll season long for me, and for supporting the whole Laker family and my teammates, and just sticking with us. I muchly, muchly, muchly appreciate it and love ya‘ll because ya‘ll stay with Swaggy P.

“Keep Swaggy P in your hearts and you‘ll go places (laughs).”

Based off the messages from fans that Young has retweeted and what he told reporters on Thursday, it‘s sounding like he‘s going to be trying to sign with a different team.

Per :

“I‘ll be more of a vet here,” Young said. “But at my age, I don‘t know if I kind of want to sit around and wait for another team to progress and grow. [I] kind of want to be on a playoff team and see what happens.”

This could have also been the last Lakers season for vet Metta World Peace, who that Magic Johnson told him he “probably” won‘t be asked to play another year.

The Lakers finished the season second-to-last in the West, though they did toward the end.

Read or Share this story: http://ftw.usatoday/2017/04/swaggy-p-nick-young-lakers-fans-message-hearts-love-go-place-funny-jokes