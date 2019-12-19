Sydney boy shot ‘execution style‘ in his bed

A 15-year-old Australian boy is in a critical condition after being shot in his bed in what police describe as an “execution style” shooting.

He was shot after an intruder forced entry to his family‘s home in Sydney at 0600 local time (GMT 2000).

The gunman kicked down the door and threatened the boy‘s mother before entering his room and shooting him at very close range, police said.

His step-father and young step-siblings were also in the house at the time.

The boy was unconscious on arrival in hospital soon after and is still in “extremely critical” condition, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Brett told reporters that the teenager‘s mother was “extremely distressed”.

The gunman covered his face but is described as being of thin build and aged between 18 and 20. Police have appealed to the public for information.

Police declined to comment on speculation the shooting could be some kind of revenge attack linked to a murder in the city.