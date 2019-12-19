Syrian army claims a US-led airstrike ‘killed hundreds‘

Syrian army claims a US-led airstrike has hit an ISIS poison gas depot ‘killing hundreds‘

The army has claimed that a US-led air strike hit poison gas supplies belonging to jihadists, releasing a toxic substance that killed ‘hundreds including many civilians‘.

The bombing in the eastern Deir al-Zor province late on Wednesday proved that and al Qaeda-linked militants ‘possess chemical weapons‘, a statement by the army flashed on Thursday by Syrian state TV said.

The report could not immediately be independently verified.

The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State on Thursday denied the Syrian army report.

Responding to Thursday‘s Syrian army claim, U.S. Air Force Colonel John Dorrian, a spokesman for the coalition, said it had carried out no air strikes in the area of Deir al-Zor at the time.

‘The Syrian claim is incorrect and likely intentional misinformation,‘ Dorrian said in an email to Reuters.

The Russian defence ministry said it had no information about people killed in an attack by international coalition forces in Deir al-Zor, according to RIA news agency. A ministry spokesman said Russian forces had sent drones to check the area.

The United States launched cruise missiles at a Syrian air base last week, in response to a deadly poison gas attack in the west of the country that Washington blamed on President Bashar al-Assad‘s government.

Syria and its ally Russia deny Damascus carried out any such chemical attack. Moscow has said the poison gas in that incident last Tuesday in the Idlib province belonged to rebels.

The US strike on the Syrian air base was the first time Washington has deliberately and directly targeted the Syrian government. It is separately waging an air campaign against Islamic State in eastern Syria.

Yesterday Russia vetoed a UN resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons in last week‘s attack and urging a speedy investigation into an attack which claimed 87 lives last Tuesday.

RUSSIA BRANDS US STRIKES ON SYRIAN AIR BASE ‘ILLEGAL‘

Russia has accused the US of violating international law after President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on a Syrian air base in retaliation for the regime‘s use of chemical weapons.

The president said the dramatic strike from US warships in the Mediterranean was in the ‘vital national security interest‘, and the US had to ‘prevent and deter‘ the spread and use of chemical weapons.

But the American action drew a furious response from the Kremlin which condemned an ‘aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law‘.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the Americans had used a ‘far-fetched pretext‘ to justify the attack while the defence ministry in Moscow said it would be helping its Syrian ally strengthen its air defences.

Britain led international support for the attack, describing it as a ‘limited and appropriate‘ response to the use of chemical weapons by the regime of President Bashar Assad against its own people.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said the Government had been in ‘close ‘ with the US administration in the run-up to the strike.

The Syrian military said at least seven people were killed and several others injured in the strike which caused extensive damage to the base at Shayrat, in central Syria, from where Tuesday‘s chemical strike was believed to have been launched.

However Russian defence ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov sought to play down the impact, claiming fewer than half the missiles reached the air base, destroying just six Syrian MiG-23 fighters and leaving the runway intact.

The surprise barrage of 59 cruise missiles in the early hours of Friday, UK time, was the first time the US has struck directly against the Syrian government.

In an emotive broadcast, Mr Trump said he was responding to the regime‘s attack – believed to have involved sarin nerve agent – on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun which left at least 72 people dead, including 20 children.

‘Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many,‘ he said.

‘Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.‘

Downing Street was swift to offer its backing for the US action, which was also supported by Israel, Australia, France, Germany and European Council president Donald Tusk.

(Reporting by Press Association)