Teen parents fled Sydney hospital with three-day-old baby

‘They don‘t want to be apart from their baby‘: Teenagers who smuggled three-day-old girl out of hospital ‘went to Kmart to buy a tent after being told they couldn‘t take the newborn home‘

Two teenage parents fled a Sydney hospital with their newborn daughter and bought camping supplies from Kmart after being told they could not take her home.

Fifteen-year-old mum Jenifer Morrison and her boyfriend Jayden Lavender, 14, hid their baby Aria Jayde under a blanket and secretly left Nepean Hospital at 12.15am on Thursday, sparking pleas from police for them to come forward.

Authorities held concerns for the welfare of the mother and three-day-old Aria, but when the teenagers were located at Willmot, in Sydney‘s west, after 16 hours on the run, both were found to be healthy and safe.

Jayden‘s mother Tracy Lavender says Jenifer‘s first instinct was to run, after being told by a social worker she wouldn‘t be able to take Aria to Ms Lavender‘s house to live.

The pair caught a train to Mount Druitt and bought a tent, sleeping bag and camping supplies from Kmart. They had just $80 in cash and a few pairs of clothing for Aria.

They spent the night camping in the wilderness until they were found by authorities, according to the .

Ms Lavender said Jayden was well-versed in outdoor survival and knew the Willmot area well.

It was Father‘s Day when Jayden, aged just 13 at the time, found out Jenifer was pregnant. He proposed to her weeks later and they began planning a wedding – with the blessing of Ms Lavender.

The young couple, engaged but unable to legally get married, live at Ms Lavender‘s home in Dharruk, with three other children.

‘Jayden would not walk away from her,‘ Ms Lavender told AAP on Thursday.

‘He‘s been by her side since she told him she was pregnant.‘

‘The baby‘s healthy – seven-and-a-half pounds, I knew that my son would look after his baby and his girlfriend,‘ she told reporters outside hospital on Thursday.

‘At the end of the day its breaking both of their hearts, they’ve never done nothing wrong.

‘They don’t want to be apart from their baby, they’re good parents.‘

The first Ms Lavender heard of the drama was when a police officer knocked on her door early on Thursday morning. She assumed the worst because her nephew died the day Aria was born.

‘It devastated me,‘ she said. ‘I was in such disarray, I didn‘t know what to do.‘

Detectives told her to stay at home in case her son returned.

‘I stayed there as long as I could, and then I couldn‘t bear it anymore,‘ she said.

Ms Lavender found Jayden in Willmot and said paramedics checked over Aria, who was healthy.

‘They were crying, she (Jenifer) said she just wanted to be with Aria on Easter.‘

Police had said the teens may have been travelling with an unknown man, but Ms Lavender said that person was merely a stranger in the hospital who helped Jayden with his bags after seeing him in tears.

‘That tells me he knew that it wasn‘t the right thing to do,‘ she said.

‘But he had to do what was right for his baby and his girlfriend.‘

Ms Lavender believed the social worker assigned to Jenifer‘s case had ‘an attitude‘ and the department had unfairly told her she wouldn‘t be able to take her baby back to Ms Lavender‘s western Sydney home, where a nursery had been set up, because of concerns about domestic violence and drug use.

She said those issues related to a foster son who had not lived there for six months.

‘When the children are begging to come back to a place and the only thing stopping them is one worker, maybe they should bring in another worker to assess the situation,‘ Ms Lavender said.

‘You‘re talking about two kids that have just had a baby, that just wanted to stay with their baby – that‘s all it comes down to.‘

The teens were interviewed by police on Thursday evening while baby Aria was assessed back in hospital as the matter is being dealt with by the department of Family and Community Services.