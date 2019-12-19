Tennessee Senate effort to increase campaign donations halted

Money.(Photo: Getty)

​The Senate‘s effort to allow members to raise significantly more campaign money is likely dead, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally told reporters Thursday.

“I think there‘s a good possibility that the bill just remains on the clerk‘s desk and nothing happens to it,” the Oak Ridge Republican said.

Any bills that sit on the desk of the legislative clerk are unable to become law.

McNally‘s comments came hours after the House refused to agree to an amended version of a bill that would allow senators to receive up to $472,000 from a political action committee in a four-year period.

When the bill was recently voted on in the Senate, Sen. , R-Kingston, who last year, amended the legislation to allow members of the upper chamber to double the amount donors could give to them.

In advance of Thursday‘s House floor session, House Majority Leader , R-Franklin, told a group of lawmakers that the Senate‘s amendment to the legislation “seems kind of greedy.”

“We want transparency and to keep money out of politics, so we‘re not going to let them reset every two years,” Casada said.

The original version of the legislation would have allowed lawmakers to raise money .

In 2014, Casada was the main sponsor of a , which later failed, that would have allowed lawmakers to receive significantly more campaign contributions.

