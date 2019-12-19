Tennessee Vols don‘t need Quay Picou ‘to be King Kong‘ to help defense

CLOSESkip in x
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols' Quay Picou wants to get comfortable and confident
Tennessee junior defensive tackle Quay Picou met with the media on Tuesday after spring practice at Haslam Field. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols' Trey Smith: I will not eat you | 2:30
Tennessee early enrollee Trey Smith met with the media for the first time in spring camp on Tuesday after the Vols completed their 10th practice. Rhiannon Potkey/USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Tommy Thigpen: Shanon Reid is everything we thought he was | 1:05
UT coach Tommy Thigpen likes his depth at linebacker this spring. Mike Strange/USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Highlights from Vols' 10th spring practice | 3:13
The Tennessee football team held its 10th spring practice on Tuesday at Haslam Field. Rhiannon Potkey / USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols' Jonathan Kongbo: 'I feel like I'm finally at home' | 2:25
Tennessee redshirt junior defensive end Jonathan Kongbo discussed his rough transition to UT, his infamous tweet and his increased comfort level this spring on Thursday. Rhiannon Potkey / News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Justin Martin wants to be a good teammate | 1:10
Cornerback Justin Martin says he's glad to have a clean slate with a new secondary coach. Mike Strange/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Highlights from Vols' 8th spring practice | 3:15
The Tennessee football team practiced indoors for the first time this spring Thursday at the Anderson Training Center. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols WR Tyler Byrd meets with the media | 1:28
Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Tyler Byrd met with the media on Tuesday after UT's seventh spring practice. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Brady Hoke goes back a long way with 'Strip' | 1:10
Brady Hoke is old pals with the man he replaced as Tennessee's defensive line coach. Mike Strange
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Butch Jones likes his young receiving corps | 1:29
Tennessee's receivers are a work in progress during spring practice. Mike Strange
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Highlights from Vols seventh spring practice | 3:24
The Tennessee football team returned to the practice field for "Technique Tuesday." Rhiannon Potkey / USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Raiders' Joey Clinkscales likes Vols' Pro Day talent | 1:13
Knoxville's Joey Clinkscales is Oakland Raiders' director of player personnel. Mike Strange / Knoxville News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Video: Hunter Duff is Tennessee football's newest insider | 0:28
UT junior and Phi Sigma Kappa president Hunter Duff is able to watch Tennessee football practice from his fraternity house room window.
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols coordinators meet with the media | 4:49
Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop met with the media after spring practice on Thursday.
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Trevor Daniel is one Vol who can be counted on | 1:17
Punter says if it's not broke, don't fix it. Mike Strange/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Cortez McDowell talks after spring practice No. 8 | 1:26
Tennessee linebacker Cortez McDowell says defense is working. hard. Mike Strange/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Highlights from Vols fifth spring practice | 3:55
The Tennessee football team held its fifth spring practice on Thursday afternoon. (Rhiannon Potkey / News Sentinel)
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols DL Darrell Taylor meets with the media | 1:42
Tennessee redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Darrell Taylor discussed his goals and points for improvement on Tuesday after spring practice. (Rhiannon Potkey / News Sentinel)
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017UT RB John Kelly embraces teacher role | 2:32
Tennessee junior running back John Kelly spoke to the media after spring practice Tuesday about the youth in the backfield. Rhiannon Potkey/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Secondary coach Charlton Warren | 1:12
Teaching "football IQ" to Tennessee Defensive Backs. Mike Strange/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols' fourth spring practice highlights | 2:40
The Tennessee football team held its fourth spring practice on Tuesday. Rhiannon Potkey / News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Darrin Kirkland Jr. meets with the media | 2:00
Tennessee junior linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. met with the media on Thursday after practice. Rhiannon Potkey/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Todd Kelly Jr.: "Everyone wants to get better. " | 1:27
Todd Kelly Jr. Talks about getting to know new secondary coach Charlton Warren. Mike Strange/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Highlights from UT's second spring practice | 3:43
The University of Tennessee football team held its second spring practice on Thursday. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Video: Vols quarterbacks meet with media | 2:49
Tennessee Vols quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady met with the media after the team's first spring practice Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Tennessee opens spring practice | 3:04
The University of Tennessee football team opened spring practice on Tuesday at the Anderson Training Facility. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Emmanuel Moseley says it's about details and "eyes" | 1:14
Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley talks about the first day of spring practice. Mike Strange
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Butch Jones talks spring practice, staff changes | 4:32
Tennessee football coach Butch Jones discussed the start of spring practice and staff changes on Monday. Rhiannon Potkey/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Video: Butch Jones ready for spring practice | 1:25
Tennessee football coach Butch Jones, during his news conference Monday, March 20, 2017, talks about the mantra for Team 121: details, accountability, toughness. Mike Strange
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Video: Recapping Butch Jones' news conference on spring practice | 4:23
Rhiannon Potkey and Mike Strange recap Tennessee football coach Butch Jones' news conference Monday, March 20, 2017, on the start of spring practice.
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Video: Tennessee quarterback competition | 0:55
The University of Tennessee football team will be staging a quarterback competition this spring to replace Joshua Dobbs. Jarrett Guarantano, Quinten Dormady, Sheriron Jones and Will McBride are in contention for the role. Wochit
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Fulmer speaks at charity dinner | 3:06
Former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer spoke at a Catholic Charities fundraising dinner on Thursday night at the downtown Marriott. Rhiannon Potkey/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Brady Hoke introduced at UT | 3:50
Brady Hoke was introduced as Tennessee football's new defensive line coach on Tuesday afternoon. Rhiannon Potkey/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols new receivers coach Kevin Beard on starting the process | 0:39
UT wide receivers coach Kevin Beard talks about getting to know the players. Dan Fleser/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Vols O-line coach Walt Wells is all about competition | 0:38
Walt Wells talks about his philosophy as UT's offensive line coach. Dan Fleser/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Video: Vols offensive coordinator Larry Scott | 0:33
Larry Scott is the first black offensive coordinator in the Tennessee football program's 121-year history. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017UT Football Players Talk Rock | 1:39
The Tennessee football players discuss new strength and conditioning coach Rock Gullickson. Rhiannon Potkey/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Video: Offseason changes to Tennessee football staff | 1:15
Zach Azzanni's departure for the Chicago Bears is the latest Tennessee football staffing change this offseason. Will Woodbery
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Tennesseee's 2017 signing class | 1:14
Butch Jones talks about all the people who contribute to Tennessee's signing class. Mike Strange/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Butch Jones: I'm ecstatic about Josh Palmer | 1:18
Butch Jones describes how Tennessee addressed needs with this recruiting class. Mike Strange/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017VIDEO: Scenes from the UT Football Recruiting Announcement Event | 1:14
Scenes from the UT Football Recruiting Announcement Event
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Tennessee enrollees for 2017 signing class | 1:14
Five players have already enrolled at the University Tennessee and are part of the 2017 signing class. Phil Kaplan/News Sentinel
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Tennessee's Larry Scott, Mike Canales share history | 3:51
Larry Scott and Mike Canales discuss their new roles on the Tennessee football staff. Scott was promoted to offensive coordinator and Canales arrives as the new quarterbacks coach. Rhiannon Potkey
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017Meet new Vol QB coach Mike Canales | 1:25
New Tennessee quarterback coach Mike Canales talks about his past with UT offensive coordinator Larry Scott at South Florida MIke Strange
VIDEOS: TENNESSEE VOLS FOOTBALL 2017New Tennessee defensive backs coach Charlton Warren | 1:07
Vols new defensive backs coach Charlton Warren talks with the media Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Mike Strange
University of Tennessee football player Quay Picou dances while stretching during spring football practice at UT Tuesday, April 4, 2017.(Photo: CAITIE MCMEKIN/NEWS SENTINEL)
Tennessee’s Quay Picou has never wanted his size to limit his opportunities.
The 6-foot-1, 277-pound junior realizes he doesn’t possess the prototypical stature of a major college defensive tackle.
“I ain’t got to be King Kong or nothing like that. As long as you get the job done,” Picou said on Tuesday. “A coach once told me he don’t care how rocky the ocean is, just bring the boat in. You know what I’m saying. So that is how I look at it in everyday life, whether it’s football, school or anything. If I go through any trial or tribulations, no matter what, just bring the boat in baby.”
Picou is making a push for a bigger role on a team in need of replenishment along the defensive line. The Georgia native appeared in seven games last season, finishing with five tackles and one quarterback hurry.
Tennessee's DJ Henderson (38) during Tennessee Volunteers spring practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Calvin Mattheis, Knoxville News Sentinel
In terms of gauging his progress this spring, Picou is taking a more mindful approach.
“Getting more comfortable and confident really. Because I feel like if you believe you can move a mountain, you can move a mountain. But if you go out and be a little timid and get defeated in your mind then you can’t accomplish anything,” he said. “So I have learned really if you get things squared away mentally then I can accomplish anything and that really goes for all my teammates.”
Although Picou credited the work of new strength and conditioning coach Rock Gullickson for helping “transform some guys,” he said spring practice has been a challenge.
“Honestly feel like it’s been a reality check for me and a lot of other guys because ain’t nothing like being in football shape. You can be in the gym and you can be on that turf field there and can run as many sprints as you want, but you ain’t in football shape. It’s going to be a little different for you,” Picou said. “So I can honestly say that being in football shape has been a rude awakening for some guys. It’s really taught some guys when the going gets tough, you just have to put your head down and go baby.”
RELATED:
Picou has been lauded by his UT coaches and teammates for the strides he made in the offseason. He’s been more vigilant about doing the right things off the field to improve his performance on the field, which he believes is a product of maturity.
“I would say when you are a freshman and first get here some guys you figure you know it all and sometimes it hits some guys a little later,” Picou said. “I think we all went through phases where we understood that you can’t always eat what you want to eat, you can’t always stay up all night playing video games. You have to take care of your body and you have to put the right things in your body in order to see the good that comes from that.”
Quay Picou (55) stretches during Tennessee Volunteers football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Photo: Calvin Mattheis, Knoxville News Sentinel)
Picou has enjoyed working with new defensive line coach . Because of injuries along the defensive line, Picou has been getting more reps and even more individual time with Hoke.
“It’s been a fun experience because he really gives each guy the opportunity to get to know each other and he really just took us under his wing and we learned from each other,” Picou said. “He allows us to just be ourselves and play ball really.”
Picou played it coy when asked exactly how much weight he gained in the offseason. “I might have put on a little something,” he said with a grin.
As he prepares for another season contending with towering offensive linemen in the SEC, Picou embraces an “if you can play ball, you can play ball” philosophy.
“What I have learned is to play to my strengths. I am not the kind of guy that sits there and holds on some mountain. You play to your ability,” Picou said. “So if I’m quick, I be quick and things like that. Really just playing to my ability and stuff like that. I don’t really focus on going out there and addressing someone taller and heavier than me or things like that.”
