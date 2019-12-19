Teslas sold in Europe have an “Active Hood” to protect pedestrians. American pedestrians? Look both ways.

The Tesla Model S is among the safest cars on the road, but it is even safer in Europe, especially for pedestrians.



They care a lot about pedestrian safety in Europe. It‘s different in America, where they just blame the pedestrian for texting and jaywalking, and worry about style. As one expert noted in

But as more and more American cars are sold in the international market, they are being designed to those tough which usually mean that they have higher hood lines, to provide space between the hood and the engine, with the hood engineered to flex when a head hits it. The bumpers are lower and the front is softer, lessening the likelihood of broken legs.

That makes it harder to get a low, dramatic front end like on a Tesla Model S, so Tesla takes another approach: the “active hood” or as they call it in Europe, the “Active bonnet.” The video shows it in operation on a Citroen a few years ago:

that Teslas exported to Europe or Australia have the active bonnet, and quotes the manual exported with the car:

Unfortunately they don’t install this system in cars sold in North America, because they don’t have to; there is a different attitude here toward mowing down pedestrians. Even the commenters on Automotive News suggest that a better strategy is “How about this: pedestrians should look both ways before crossing a street?”

But the launch of the Model 3 raises some questions. According to, an analyst predicts that “Tesla Model 3 will give ‘superhuman’ safety to driver.”

Which brings us to the Tesla Model 3 front end. Does it meet the Euro NCAP standard? Unless it is made of foam or some other squishy material, that boaty front end looks like it is designed to slice a pedestrian at the thigh level. There will be active systems to prevent collisions; Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas

But it will still have to pass the Euro NCAP test with bouncing heads and breaking legs, as seen on the video at about 1:18.

The real scandal here is that North American cars do not have to meet these standards; Tesla should take the lead and supply the active hood everywhere. But I suppose it will always be cheaper to blame the pedestrian for texting or not looking both ways.