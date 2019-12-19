The Bachelor‘s Matty J is falling hard for Elise Stacy

‘They have a great connection‘: The Bachelor‘s Matty J has fallen hard for former Hockeyroos star Elise Stacy as she is branded a ‘dark horse‘ after their VERY steamy date

They were recently spotted enjoying a romantic date and looking very close while hopping into a spa together and playing a game of hockey.

And according to , The Matty J and ex Hockeyroos star Elise Stacy ‘have a great connection.‘

A source told the publication this week that the brunette beauty is a ‘dark horse‘ and that Matty is falling hard for her.

‘Could she be the dark horse of the competition (?). She is absolutely on his radar after an amazing date,‘ the source told the publication.

They added: ‘She is super down to earth and likeable and they have a great connection.‘

Elise, 30, grew up in South Australia and worked for a while in Perth, but has since settled in Sydney, where Matty J lives.

It appears she also once had Olympic ambitions, having been listed among the national Development Squad in a 2011 Perth newspaper .

The former Red Bull employee also describes herself on her now-deactivated Twitter as: ‘An ex-Hockeyroo. Loves and adventure and afraid of boredom.‘

The pair were recently spotted enjoying a date day, which started off with the handsome marketing professional giving Elise a beautiful bunch of flowers.

They hopped on a red double-decker bus and played hockey in a park, before hopping on a yacht and jumping into a hot tub.

Matty J was announced as The Bachelor earlier this year, after being left heartbroken by former WIN News journalist Georgia Love on The Bachelorette.

Georgia, 28, who hails from Melbourne, is currently dating the series winner, 35-year-old mechanical plumber Lee Elliott.

The reality TV show, now in its fifth season and hosted by Osher Günsberg, is being filmed in Sydney and will air later this year.