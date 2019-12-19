The Latest: Mexico confirms arrest in Border Patrol killing

PHOENIX (AP) – The Latest on the arrest of the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent (all times local):

8:08 a.m.

Mexican authorities confirm the arrest of the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed a bungled gun-tracking operation by the U.S. government.

A joint statement issued Thursday in Mexico City by Mexico‘s navy and its federal Attorney General‘s Office says the suspect in the killing of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Mexican marines near the border between the states of Sinoloa and Chihuahua.

That‘s a mountainous region noted for drug activity.

According to the statement, the suspect is being held while extradition proceedings are pending.

The statement didn‘t identify the suspect by his full name, but a Mexican federal official confirmed it was Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn‘t authorized to comment officially.

___

Associated Press writer E. Eduardo Castillo in Mexico City contributed to this report.

___

