The moment a herd of zebras invade a safari lodge bedroom

Meet the neigh-bours! Honeymooning couple film the astonishing moment a herd of zebras invade their bedroom on safari

A couple have caught the moment a group of wild zebras invaded their bedroom while they ate breakfast.

Laura Whittaker and Henry Whittaker, from Corsham, Wiltshire, were on their honeymoon in South Africa last month when they spotted the zebras.

Staying in a romantic lodge at the , in Mossel Bay, the honeymooners were enjoying their breakfast when they noticed the herd in the distance by their room.

They were delighted to video the amazing encounter.

Laura said: ‘I was absolutely thrilled to find that the zebras were in fact on our porch.

‘I tried really hard to sneak up as close as I could.

‘They moved on to other people‘s porches once they left ours, so they were still really close by for quite some time afterwards.

‘There were seven of them there altogether.‘

Gondwana Private Game Reserve is situated on a 26,000 acre private game park and offers a ‘distinctive and luxurious malaria-free safari holiday destination‘, according to the website.

It adds: ‘Herds of wildlife including eland, giraffe, hippo, cheetah and zebra can be seen on the majestic landscape with awe-inspiring views of the Langeberg and Outeniqua Mountains in every direction.

‘Indigenous Fynbos vegetation cloaks the undulating valleys, adding vivid colour and interest to a Big 5 Game Viewing and wilderness experience.‘