The Queen and Prince Philip visit Leicester Cathedral

The Queen hands out a traditional Maundy Thursday coin for each of her 91 years to pensioners as she joins the Duke of Edinburgh for the annual service at Leicester Cathedral

The visited Leicester Cathedral to mark Maundy Thursday by distributing alms in a tradition dating back to the 13th century.

Her Majesty, dressed in a vibrant turquoise coat dress by Angela Kelly, was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh for the annual service where the Maundy coins were distributed to 91 men and 91 women – representing each of her 91 years.

The 182 recipients of the Maundy money are all senior citizens who were given the gifts in recognition of the service they have given to the church and their local area.

Today, hundreds of well-wishers lined the street waving Union Jack flags and wearing novelty crowns as they awaited the arrival of the Queen, who adorned her coat with a gold and diamond flower clip brooch.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photograph with clergymen and local schoolchildren following the service at Leicester Cathedral this morning where she handed out a traditional Maundy Thursday coin for each of her 91 years

The 90-year-old monarch traditionally hands two purses – one white and one red – to each person during the service. The red purse contains a £5 coin, commemorating the Centenary of the House of Windsor and a 50p coin commemorating Sir Isaac Newton.

The white purse will contain uniquely minted Maundy coins, equating in pence to her age, as Her Majesty prepares to celebrate her 91st birthday on April 21. The coins, a ceremonial gift from the Sovereign, are legal tender but recipients normally prefer to retain them as a keepsake.

Local florist Rosie prepared the yellow and purple flowers – known as Nosegays – for the Queen‘s visit today, while Peter from the Royal Almonry prepared the handmade purses for presentation, according to Buckingham Palace‘s official Twitter account.

The Royal Maundy is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.

It appears to have been custom for members of the Royal Family to take part in the service since the 13th century, the Royal Mint said.

Historically, the sum of £5.50 in the Red Purse is made up of £3 for clothing, £1.50 in lieu of provisions and £1 for the redemption of the Sovereign‘s gown.

The royal party pose with Leicester clergymen and a group of Yeomen following the service which sub-dean Canon Alison Adams has called ‘a great celebration of faithful service to the community from both the City and County of Leicester‘

While the royals gathered for photographs outside the cathedral, a huge crowd gathered in nearby Jubilee Square to watch the service on a large screen. The Queen has now visited every Anglican Cathedral in England for the Royal Maundy service

Important visit: Speaking ahead of the Queen‘s arrival, sub-dean Canon Alison Adams, said: ‘Her Majesty The Queen visited us at the start of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations and we are proud to welcome her back‘

Her Majesty leaves the Cathedral following the service. According to the Cathedral‘s website, Maundy Thursday has been hosted in all cathedrals across the country during the Queen’s reign, apart from Leicester – making them the last one to host it

Tradition: Local florist Rosie prepared the yellow and purple flowers – known as Nosegays – for the Queen‘s visit today, while Peter from the Royal Almonry prepared the handmade purses for presentation

Annual tradition: Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh have arrived in Leicester Cathedral to mark Maundy Thursday by distributing alms in a tradition dating back to the 13th century. The Queen has attended Maundy Thursday since 1952

The White Purse contains uniquely minted Maundy Money, which, unlike coins in general circulation, bear the portrait of the Queen produced by Mary Gillick at the start of her reign.

Gillick, a sculptor, designed the portrait which appeared on the coins of the UK and some Commonwealth countries from 1953 until preparations for decimalisation began in 1968.

The portrait of the Queen wearing a wreath on her head was considered to reflect the nation‘s optimism as it greeted a new monarch in the post-war years.

The first monarch to take part in a Maundy Thursday service was King John, of Magna Carta and Robin Hood fame, who distributed gifts of clothes and money to the poor in Knaresborough in 1210.

The Queen and Prince Philip, carrying nosegays, arrive for the service at Leicester Cathedral. The Queen has now visited every Anglican Cathedral in England for the Royal Maundy service, with Leicester being the last

The Queen hands out Maundy money to senior citizens during the Royal Maundy service at Leicester Cathedral

The monarch traditionally hands two purses – one white and one red – to each person during the service. The red purse contains a £5 coin, commemorating the Centenary of the House of Windsor and a 50p coin commemorating Sir Isaac Newton

Age-old tradition: The 182 recipients of the Maundy money, pictured, are all senior citizens who were given the gifts in recognition of the service they have given to the church and their local area

Dressed in a vibrant Angela Kelly coat dress and matching hat, is joined today by the Duke of Edinburgh for the annual service where the Maundy coins will be distributed to 91 men and 91 women – representing each of her 91 years

The Queen is greeted by a clergyman as she arrives at the Cathedral on Thursday morning. The 182 recipients of the Maundy money are senior citizens who are given gifts in recognition of the service they have given to the church and their local area

A lifetime of service: Her Majesty has taken part in the Royal Maundy Service in all but four years of her reign, including in 1954 when she was away touring the Commonwealth. The 1952 service marked her first public engagement as Queen

John was also the first to present the poor with silver coins and is recorded as having done so in Rochester in 1213.

John‘s grandson Edward I, the king known to posterity as ‘the Hammer of the Scots‘, was the first to confine the tradition to Maundy Thursday alone, which, until his reign, could be conducted on any day of the year.

By 1363 and Edward III, the tradition had evolved into a ceremony that is still recognisable today, with monarchs handing out money equivalent to their age in years.

The ceremony was little changed by the dawn of the Tudor period, although rulers could – and did – increase the number of beggars involved to show their religious devotion and humility.

Welcome back, Ma‘am! The Queen last visited the East Midlands city in March 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour, while the cathedral is the final burial place of King Richard III, whose remains were discovered in the city in September 2012

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh travelled in the State Bentley limousine from Leicester station along Humberstone Gate, High Street and Jubilee Square on their first visit to the Midlands since Her Majesty‘s Diamond Jubilee in 2012

The Queen and Prince Philip arrive in their chauffeured Bentley. The Queen was just eight years old when she first attended the Maundy Day service as Princess Elizabeth in 1935 at Westminster Abbey

The royal party arrive at Leicester Cathedral. The Duke of Edinburgh, 95, appeared to be in good health after suffering from a ‘heavy cold‘ at the start of the new year which forced the royals to miss a number of high-profile engagements

Throngs of well-wishers line Leicester city centre on Thursday morning as the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arrive for the annual service, traditionally held in a different location every year

None took it more seriously than Mary I – or Bloody Mary – who in 1556 washed the feet of 41 ‘poor women‘ and spent the entire ceremony on her knees.

Later monarchs were less keen on the service, with some, among them Charles I, rarely bothering to take part.

Charles II, anxious to curry favour with his subjects following the Restoration, took part in the ceremony without fail, including during the plague years.

Although today‘s ceremony takes place in a different location each year, Queen Victoria insisted on doing it at Westminster Abbey – a custom that remained in place until the Queen took the throne in 1952.

The Queen was just eight years old when she first attended the Maundy Day service as Princess Elizabeth in 1935 at Westminster Abbey.

Steeped in history: The Royal Maundy is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday

The Queen has attended the service for all but four years throughout her reign. Historically, the sum of £5.50 in the Red Purse is made up of £3 for clothing, £1.50 in lieu of provisions and £1 for the redemption of the Sovereign‘s gown

Guests of honour: In Leicester this morning, large crowds lined the street waving Union Jack flags and wearing novelty crowns as they awaited the arrival of the Queen and Prince Philip on their first visit to the city since 2012

She has taken part in the Royal Maundy Service in all but four years of her reign, including in 1954 when she was away touring the Commonwealth.

In 1960 she was also forced to pull out because of the imminent birth of Prince Andrew, again in 1964 for the birth of Prince Edward and in 1970 due to a tour of New Zealand.

The Queen last visited the East Midlands city in March 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour, while the cathedral is the final burial place of King Richard III, whose remains were discovered in the city in September 2012.

Speaking ahead of the Queen‘s arrival, sub-dean Canon Alison Adams, said: ‘Her Majesty The Queen visited us at the start of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations and we are proud to welcome her back.

‘This will be a great celebration of faithful service to the community from both the City and County of Leicester.‘

What is Maundy Thursday?

The Queen attends Maundy Thursday at Westminster in her first public engagement since the beginning of her reign, 1952

What are the origins of the service?

The Maundy Service dates back to the 13th century and used to involve the sovereign giving money to the poor and washing their feet.

When did this change into the service we know today?

The tradition of feet washing ended with James II in the 18th century and now the Queen commemorates the day by offering alms to senior citizens in recognition of service to the church and community.

What will happen at today’s service?

The Queen will distribute the Maundy money to 91 men and 91 women – one for each of her 91 years – with recipients getting two purses, one red and one white.

What do the purses contain?

The red purse contains a £5 coin, commemorating the Centenary of the House of Windsor and a 50p coin commemorating Sir Isaac Newton.

The white purse contains Maundy Money minted especially for the occasion in the form of one, two, three and four penny pieces making up 91p to reflect the age of Elizabeth II.

Why does the red purse contain £5.50?

For historic reasons, the sum of £5.50 is made up of £3 for clothing, £1.50 in lieu of provisions and £1 for the redemption of the monarch’s gown.