The Simpsons superfan shows off 52 Homer tattoos

SLEEVE: Ricky Viner has 52 tattoos of Homer Simpson

The Little Chef manager began covering one of his arms in inkings of the lovable cartoon dunce after falling in love with the hit show as a child.

Now he hopes his inkings have helped him set a new world record for most tattoos of a cartoon character.

CHILDHOOD HERO: He fell in love with The Simpsons as a child

“I instantly fell in love with the programme when I saw it aged eight” Ricky Viner

Ricky, 32, of Warminster, Wilts, said: “I was adopted as a kid so in a funny way Homer became the father figure I always wanted.”

“I instantly fell in love with the programme when I saw it aged eight.

RECORD ATTEMPT: He hopes his inkings have helped him set a new world record

“I was getting a tattoo of an anime character done on my arm when a conversation about world records arose with my tattooist.

“We talked about the bloke who holds the current world record for the most cartoon characters tattooed on his body and that‘s when we came up with the idea of having a crack at a new record.

What will The Simpsons predict next?

Wednesday, 9th November 2016 What will The Simpsons predict next? 1 / 11 IG Was The Simpsons‘ prediction of Donald Trump‘s presidency campaign his inspiration for running for President of the USA?

FATHER FIGURE: Homer Simpson became the father figure he always wanted

“Some of the outlines really hurt – especially the ones on the crease where my bicep meets my forearm – it was remarkably painful.

“The tattooist from the tattoo parlour is an excellent artist and very quick, but it still took 14 painful hours to get the sleeve completed.”