This $12 Desk Stand Holds Your Phone With the Power of Magnets

You already own a magnetic smartphone car mount, and thus have a magnetic plate behind your phone at all times. Now, Bestek’s magnetic desk mount lets you put it to use even when you aren’t in the car.

includes a swiveling ball head that can hold your phone at any angle, and makes it appear like it’s floating above your desk. That gives you easy access to a charging port, and means you can rotate your device from portrait to landscape on the fly. But most importantly, like all magnetic products, it’s just an insanely satisfying experience every time you snap your phone into place.

If you don’t already use a magnetic mount in your car, the kit also includes a few different plates. Just pop them under your case, and you’re all set.

