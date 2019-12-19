Tillerson meets Putin: Some agreements, but mostly divisions

CLOSESkip in x

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there is a "low level of trust" between Moscow and Washington, after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Video provided by AFP Newslook

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attend a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.(Photo: Ivan Sekretarev, AP)

The Trump administration and Russian government remain far apart on key issues — Syria, Ukraine and Moscow’s alleged role in the U.S. presidential election — following Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

Here’s what they agreed on, and where they remain divided:

A relationship at a ‘low point’

Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said they agree that fighting terrorism in Syria, wracked by civil war, is a priority, and they announced several initiatives to build trust and improve U.S.-Russian relations, which both top diplomats said is in bad shape.

“We frankly discussed the current state of U.S.-Russia relations … (which is) at a low point,” Tillerson said. “There is a low level of trust between our two countries. The world’s two foremost nuclear powers cannot have this kind of relationship.”

Lavrov blamed the poor relations on the previous administration and a U.S. “fixation” on removing dictators around the world, a reference to U.S. demands that Russia abandon its ally, Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“We agreed to nominate special representatives from the (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and the State Department so that without too much emotion we could look together at the irritants which have dogged our relations over the last couple of years, particularly under the administration of President Obama.”

:

Syria and Assad’s future

Tillerson said he and Putin agreed that in Syria, “we want to deny a safe haven for terrorists who want to attack both our countries,” but they disagree on tactics.

The alleged April 4 chemical attack on a rebel-held city in Syria “was planned, directed and executed by Syrian regime forces, and we’re quite confident of that,” Tillerson said. In addition, the U.S. has documented more than 50 occasions of Assad‘s use of bombs containing chlorine and other types of munitions designed to maim and kill “in the most horrific ways,” he said.

“Our view is the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end,” Tillerson said. They “brought this upon themselves by their conduct of the war in the past few years.” And Russia, as Syria‘s closest ally, is best positioned to help Assad “recognize this reality,” he said.

Lavrov called for the United Nations’ chemical weapons watchdog to investigate the April 4 incident to determine who was responsible. But at the U.N. on Wednesday, Russia vetoed a Security Council resolution that demanded a speedy investigation of the incident and would have condemned the reported use of chemical weapons on the Syrian town.

FacebookDevastating images of war-torn Syria

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

A Syrian rebel fighter stands behind a window in a heavily damaged neighbourhood of Daraa, in southern Syria, on April 2, 2017. Mohamad Abazeed, AFP/Getty Images An aerial view shows destruction in al-Bab on March 29, 2017 a month after Turkish-backed rebels recaptured the northern Syrian town from Islamic State group fighters. Zein Al Rifai, AFP/Getty Images People travel along a destroyed street in al-Bab on March 29, 2017 a month after Turkish-backed rebels recaptured the northern Syrian town from Islamic State group fighters. Zein Al Rifai, AFP/Getty Images A general view shows people passing along a destroyed street in al-Bab on March 29, 2017. Zein Al Rifai, AFP/Getty Images An armed man takes position at a damaged building in Teshreen neighborhood, which lies on the frontline of the fighting with government forces, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on April 1, 2017. Mohammed Badra, European Pressphoto Agency A man holds a flash light and stands next to a damaged wall after airstrikes in Douma, Syria, on April 3, 2017. According to witnesses, at least 21 people were killed and over 50 were injured in airstrikes allegedly carried by forces loyal to the Syrian regime. Mohammed Badra, European Pressphoto Agency Mohamed Ataya, a 31-year-old Syrian man known as “Abu Maher”, tends to his plants on the rooftop of his damaged building in the Syrian rebel-held town of Arbin, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus March 3, 2017. Ataya, who used to be a professional football player before the war, cultivates seeds for sale. Amer Almohibany, AFP/Getty Images Mohammad Mohiedine Anis, 70, smokes his pipe as he sits in his destroyed bedroom listening to music on his vinyl player in Aleppo‘s formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood March 9, 2017. Joseph Eid, AFP/Getty Images Syrian government forces advance on the eastern outskirts of Aleppo March 8, 2017 near the town of Al-Khafsah, where regime forces retook a key water pumping station the day before. George Ourfalian, AFP/Getty Images A member of the Syrian government forces fishes at lake Assad near a water pumping station they retook the day before on the eastern outskirts of Aleppo March 8, 2017. George Ourfalian, AFP/Getty Images Syrians walk past vintage cars parked in Aleppo‘s formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood March 9, 2017. Joseph Eid, AFP/Getty Images Childrenpull a plastic crate carrying water in the once rebel-held Shaar neighbourhood in the Northern Syrian city of Aleppo March 9, 2017. Joseph Eid, AFP/Getty Images Syrians stand in queue next to a water reservoir in the once rebel-held Shaar neighbourhood in the Northern Syrian city of Aleppo March 9, 2017. Joseph Eid, AFP/Getty Images People purchasing vegetables in the formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood March 9, 2017. Joseph Eid, AFP/Getty Images A Syrian boy Ahmed, 6, sits on a damaged classroom school, in Idlib, north Syria. The U.N.‘s child relief agency says at least 652 children were killed in Syria last year, making 2016 the worst year yet for the country‘s rising generation. UNICEF via AP Syrians walks down a destroyed street in Aleppo‘s al-Akroub neighborhood on Dec. 17, 2016. Youssef Karwashan, AFP/Getty Images Syrian children wait for other members of their family after they crossed into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate with Syria, near Hatay in southeastern Turkey. Emrah Gurel, AP Syrians pray in the ancient Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo on Dec. 17, 2016, as civilians are allowed access to some neighborhoods recently retaken by Syrian government forces. AFP/Getty Images Syrian pro-government forces sit in the government-held old city of Aleppo on Dec. 17, 2016. Trapped Syrian civilians and rebels waited desperately Saturday for evacuations to resume from an opposition-held enclave in Aleppo as the Red Cross pleaded for a deal to “save thousands of lives”. AFP/Getty Images Members of a Syrian family cross into Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate from Syria, near Hatay in southeastern Turkey, Dec. 17, 2016. It was not immediately clear where in Syria most people that crossed into Turkey were coming from but one woman said several people were from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo. Emrah Gurel, AP An injured Syrian woman from Aleppo reacts as she is being transported from the Syrian side of the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to a hospital in Turkey Dec. 16, 2016. The Syrian government suspended the evacuation of the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo, but a military source denied a Russian statement that the operation was “complete.” Bulent Kilic, AFP/Getty Images Syrian rebel fighters and civilians who were evacuated from Aleppo arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, west of the embattled city Dec. 16, 2016. Omar Haj Kadour, AFP/Getty Images A tractor carrying people who were evacuated Aleppo arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region Dec. 16, 2016. Omar Haj Kadour, AFP/Getty Images An elderly Syrian man is carried during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held neighborhoods in Aleppo Ded. 15, 2016. A convoy of ambulances and buses left rebel territory in Aleppo in the first evacuations under a deal for opposition fighters to leave the city after years of fighting. The rebel withdrawal will pave the way for President Bashar al-Assad‘s forces to reclaim complete control of Syria‘s second city, handing the regime its biggest victory in more than five years of civil war. Karam Al-Masri, AFP/Getty Images A Syrian, who was evacuated from Aleppo, reacts as he arrives in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region Dec. 15, 2016, the first stop on their trip, where humanitarian groups will transport the civilians to temporary camps on the outskirts of Idlib and the wounded to field hospitals. Omar Haj Kadour, AFP/Getty Images A member of the Syrian pro-government forces watches buses during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held neighborhoods in Aleppo Dec. 15, 2016. A convoy of ambulances and buses left rebel territory in Aleppo in the first evacuations under a deal for opposition fighters to leave the city after years of fighting. The rebel withdrawal will pave the way for President Bashar al-Assad‘s forces to reclaim complete control of Syria‘s second city, handing the regime its biggest victory in more than five years of civil war. Youssef Karwashan, AFP/Getty Images A Syrian woman in a wheelchair waits next to a bus during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held neighborhoods in the embattled city of Aleppo on Dec.15, 2016. Karam Al-Masri, AFP/Getty Images Busses and ambulances wait to evacuate fighters and their families from rebel-held zones in Aleppo, Syria Dec. 15 2016. European Pressphoto Agency A wounded Syrian woman from the al-Sukari neighbourhood is helped onto the back of a truck as she flees during the ongoing government forces military operation to retake remaining rebel-held areas in the northern embattled city of Aleppo on Dec. 14, 2016. George Ourfalian, AFP/Getty Images Buses which will be used to evacuate civilians leaving from rebel-held areas of Aleppo waiti Dec 14, 2016. George Ourfalian, AFP/Getty Images Syrian civilians from the al-Sukari neighbourhood flee during the ongoing government forces military operation to retake remaining rebel-held areas in the northern embattled city of Aleppo on Dec. 14, 2016. George Ourfalian, AFP/Getty Images Syrians leave a rebel-held area of Aleppo towards the government-held side during an operation by Syrian government forces to retake the embattled city Dec. 13, 2016. Karam Al-Masri, AFP/Getty Images A member of the Syrian pro-government forces holding a Palestinian flag and flashing the sign for victory as he stands on the roof of the ancient Umayyad mosque in the old city of Aleppo Dec 13, 2016. George Ourfalian, AFP/Getty Images Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo‘s Fardos neighbourhood on Dec. 13, 2016, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters. AFP/Getty Images A Syrian army soldier places a Syrian national flag during a battle with rebel fighters at the Ramouseh front line, east of Aleppo, Syria, Dec. 5, 2016. Hassan Ammar, AP Free Syrian Army fighters run away after attacking a Syrian Army tank during fighting in the Izaa district in Aleppo, Syria, Sept. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File) ORG XMIT: NYAG501 Manu Brabo, AP Children play on a trampoline during the second day of Eid Al Adha in Douma, outside Damascus, Syria, Sept 13, 2016. Eid al-Adha is the holiest of the two Muslims holidays celebrated each year and marks the yearly Muslim pilgrimage (Hajj) to visit Mecca, the holiest place in Islam. Mohammed Badra, European Pressphoto Agency A Syrian man walks past a bus set ablaze following a reported air strike in the rebel-held Salaheddin district of Aleppo on Sept. 25, 2016. Ameer Alhalbi, AFP/Getty Images Jameel Mustafa Habboush, a young Syrian boy receives oxygen as he is pulled from the rubble of a building following Russian airstrikes on the rebel-held Fardous neighbourhood of the northern embattled Syrian city of Aleppo on October 11, 2016. Thaer Mohammed, AFP/Getty Images A Syrian family leaves the area following a reported airstrike on Sept. 23, 2016, on the al-Muasalat area in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. Thaer Mohammed, AFP/Getty Images An injured Syrian man receives treatment at a hospital following a reported air strike on the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on Sept. 29, 2016. Numerous doctors and nurses and medical facilities have been hit or targeted by missiles or air strikes since the start of the conflict in Syria in March 2011. Omar Haj Kadour, AFP/Getty Images Syrian civilians and rescuers gather at the site of government forces air strikes in the rebel held neighborhood of Al-Shaar in Aleppo on Sept. 27, 2016. Karam Al-Masri, AFP/Getty Images Syrians react as the bodies of children are pulled from the rubble of a budling following government forces air strikes in the rebel held neighborhood of Al-Shaar in Aleppo on Sept. 27, 2016. Karam Al-Masri, AFP/Getty Images A Syrian boy rides a bicycle past a destroyed building in the rebel-held city of Daraa, in southwestern Syria on Sept. 27, 2016. Mohamad Abazeed, AFP/Getty Images Aleppo‘s citadel is seen through destruction in this picture taken on Sept. 28, 2016, in the Farafira district, northwest of the city‘s historic citadel, after Syria‘s army took control of the rebel-held district after days of heavy air strikes that have killed dozens and sparked allegations of war crimes. Georges Ourfalian, AFP/Getty Images Children sit on a carousel in Douma, outside Damascus, Syria, on Sept 13, 2016. Mohammed Badra, European Pressphoto Agency A United Nations-backed three-phase agreement initiated in 2015 was behind the evacuation of hundreds of residents from this neighborhood in Homs, Syria, on Sept. 19, 2016. Youssef Badawi, European Pressphoto Agency The damaged city of Homs, Syria, on Sept. 19, 2016. Youssef Badawi, European Pressphoto Agency A man rides a motorcycles in Homs, Syria, on Sept. 16, 2016. Youssef Badawi, European Pressphoto Agency Children play on a trampoline outside Damascus, Syria, Sept 13, 2016. Mohammed Badra, European Pressphoto Agency Members of a Civil Defense group and residents inspect damaged buildings in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria, on Sept. 25, 2016. AP A boy carries his belongings as he leaves the Moadamiyeh suburb of Damascus, Syria, on Sept. 2, 2016. AP Damaged buildings and rubble line a street in Homs, Syria, Sept. 19, 2016. STR, AP Civilians watch a tractor clear the rubble following Syrian government forces airstrikes in the rebel held neighborhood of Tariq a-Bab in Aleppo, on Sept. 24, 2016. Thaer Mohammed, AFP/Getty Images A man carries a baby after removing him from the rubble of a destroyed building following an airstrike in the Qatarji neighborhood of the northern city of Aleppo on Sept. 21, 2016. Ameer Alhalbi, AFP/Getty Images A wounded man and a child walk away as others help a victim at the scene of an air strike on the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on Sept. 10, 2016. Omar Haj Kadour, AFP/Getty Images Syrian government soldiers walk in the damaged al-Farafira Souk in the government-held side of Aleppo‘s historic city center Sept. 16, 2016. Violence broke out in Aleppo in mid-2012, more than a year after anti-government protests first erupted across Syria. More than five years of war have turned Aleppo, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site home to an imposing citadel, into a makeshift military barracks. Youssef Karwashan, AFP/Getty Images A boy sits amidst destruction in the capital of Damascus on July 5, 2016. Amer Almohibany, AFP/Getty Images A girl walks amidst destruction during an activity organized by a charity group in Jobar, a rebel-held district on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus July 5, 2016. Amer Almohibany, AFP/Getty Images A man rides his bicycle in the al-Qaboun rebel-held northeastern suburb of the capital Damascus on March 13, 2016. Abd Doumany, AFP/Getty Images

President Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian air base Friday in retaliation.

Lavrov cited U.S. efforts to remove dictators in Yugoslavia, Iraq and Libya, and to divide Sudan, where an ethnic conflict had spiraled into genocide. All those conflicts resulted in unintended deaths and chaos. “We have to ask ourselves, where does it end?” Lavrov said. “I don’t remember any case of a dictator being removed smoothly, without violence.”

While Lavrov said Russia is not committed to any particular personality, the process should be democratic and result in a secular government in Syria. Lavrov offered to reinstate ties between the Russian and U.S. military to prevent conflicts in Syria’s airspace that Russia suspended after last week‘s missile strike, but only if the U.S. agrees not to repeat the attack on Syrian installations. Tillerson did not provide any public assurances.

Ukraine sanctions

The two sides agreed to reopen talks held last year to improve compliance with the Minsk Agreement, a never-lasting cease-fire between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Russia wants the U.S. and European Union to lift damaging economic sanctions imposed to punish Russia for seizing Ukraine‘s Crimea province in 2014, and to pressure it to end its role in a conflict that has resulted in about 10,000 Ukrainian deaths.

Tillerson offered no satisfaction on that front. “We discussed no change in the status of sanctions that have been in place with Russia as a result of certain actions taken in Ukraine,” Tillerson said. He added that Russia’s alleged interference in last year’s U.S. election “is serious enough to attract additional sanctions.”

Russia’s role in the U.S. election

Tillerson said he makes a distinction between using cyber tools to disrupt an enemy’s weapons programs — something the U.S. and its allies are suspected of doing in Iran and North Korea — and cyber tools used to interfere in a country’s democratic election.

The U.S. has yet to decide how to respond to what happened during the 2016 election, Tillerson said of ongoing investigations in Washington about Russia‘s actions and whether Trump campaign aides were in collusion. The whole issue of cyber security is a matter for “further discussions in the future,” he said.

Lavrov derided the attention lavished in Washington to “Russian hackers, so-called.”

“As far as the argument that the U.S. has incontrovertible evidence of the fact that we intervened in the U.S. presidential campaign, then I have to say once again that not a single fact has been confirmed,” he said. “Give us evidence, and we will respond.”

FacebookThe Trump presidency: A new era in Washington

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 10, 2017, at the swearing-in ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. Evan Vucci, AP Trump pumps his fist as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 7, 2017. Jim Watson, AFP/Getty Images President Trump walks to the podium to speak about the missile strike on Syria on April 6, 2017, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Alex Brandon, AP Trump speaks during a Wounded Warriors event in the East Room of the White House on April 6, 2017. Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images President Trump and Jordan‘s King Abdullah II hold a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 5, 2017. Andrew Harnik, AP President Trump and President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt leave the Oval Office on April 3, 2017. Olivier Douliery, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency President Trump speaks about trade as Vice President Pence looks on before signing executive orders in the Oval Office on March 31, 2017. Olivier Douliery, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency President Trump shakes hands with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during an opioid and drug abuse listening session in the Roosevelt Room on March 29, 2017. Shawn Thew, European Pressphoto Agency President Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Vice President Pence, speaks about the health care overhaul bill on March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump gets in the driver‘s seat of an 18-wheeler while meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs on the South Portico prior to their meeting to discuss health care at the White House on March 23, 2017. Jim Lo Scalzo, European Pressphoto Agency President Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional Black Caucus members in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 22, 2017. Chip Somodevilla, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency Trump speaks during a meeting on women in health care on March 22, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room. Evan Vucci, AP Trump holds a NASA flight jacket presented to him by NASA Astronaut Office Chief Chris Cassidy after signing the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017 in the Oval Office on March 21, 2017. Bill Ingalls, NASA/Getty Images Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price arrive on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2017, to meet with GOP lawmakers on the Republican health care overhaul. J. Scott Applewhite, AP President Trump listens while Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room on March 20, 2017. Molly Riley, AFP/Getty Images Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One before departing from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., on March 19, 2017. Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk down the Cross Hall to enter the East Room for a joint press conference at the White House on March 17, 2017. Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency President Trump and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin hold a listening session with members of several veterans service organizations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 17, 2017. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Trump talks with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill on March 16, 2017, during a “Friends of Ireland” luncheon. Evan Vucci, AP Trump speaks to auto workers at the American Center for Mobility on March 15, 2017, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Bill Pugliano, Getty Images Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House on March 15, 2017, before boarding Marine One. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump holds up a note and drawing depicting him that was created by the child of Greg Knox of Ohio during a meeting on health care in the Roosevelt Room on March 13, 2017. MIchael Reynolds, Pool, Getty Images Trump holds a National Economic Council listening session with the CEOs of community banks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 9, 2017. Kevin Dietsch, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency Trump is applauded as he arrives in the East Room of the White House on March 7, 2017, for a meeting with the House deputy whip team. Andrew Harnik, AP Trump gestures as he surprises visitors during the official reopening of public tours at the White House on March 7, 2017. Jim Watson, AFP/Getty Images President Trump salutes as he disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on March 5, 2017. Erik S. Lesser, European Pressphoto Agency Trump walks with grandchildren Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner, holding a model of Marine One, across the South Lawn of the White House on March 3, 2017, before boarding Marine One helicopter for the short flight to nearby Andrews Air Force Base. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One during his return to Andrews Air Force Base on March 2, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump tours the Combat Direction Center on the pre-commissioned USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in Newport News, Va., on March 2, 2017. Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images Trump has lunch with Congressional Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 1, 2017. Erik S. Lesser, European Pressphoto Agency President Trump speaks before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28, 2017. Jack Gruber, USA TODAY Trump holds up an executive order to bolster historically black colleges and universities after signing it in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, 2017. Jim Watson, AFP/Getty Images Trump leads a listening session with health insurance company CEOs in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Feb. 27, 2017. Aude Guerrucci, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency Trump makes a toast during a dinner reception for the annual National Governors Association winter meeting on Feb. 26, 2017, in the State Dining Room of the White House. Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Trump waves while walking across the South Lawn of the White House to depart on Marine One on Feb. 24, 2017. Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency Trump and Pence arrive for a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House on Feb. 23, 2017. Evan Vucci, AP Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin listens at right as Trump speaks during a meeting on the federal budget on Feb. 22, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Evan Vucci, AP Trump walks past an exhibit for Dr. Ben Carson, his nominee for Housing and Urban Development secretary, during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Feb. 21, 2017. Evan Vucci, AP Trump reaches out to shake hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2017, where Trump announced that McMaster will be the new national security adviser. Susan Walsh, AP The Trumps attend a campaign-style rally on Feb. 18, 2017, in Melbourne, Fla. Chris O‘Meara, AP President Trump walks with his grandchildren Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 17, 2017. Evan Vucci, AP Trump speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2017, in the East Room of the White House. Evan Vucci, AP Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 15, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump meets with retail industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Feb. 15, 2017. Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attend a meeting with parents and teachers on Feb. 14, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Evan Vucci, AP Trump looks on as Steven Mnuchin is sworn in as Treasury secretary on Feb. 13, 2017. Alex Wong, Getty Images Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office on Feb. 13, 2017. Evan Vucci, AP Trump walks from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as he returns from his weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 12, 2017. Molly Riley, AFP/Getty Images Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listen to the translator after they both made statements about North Korea at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 11, 2017. Susan Walsh, AP President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, accompanied by their wives, first lady Melania Trump and Akie Abe, wave before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on Feb. 10, 2017. Jose Luis Magana, AP Trump walks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Feb. 10, 2017. Evan Vucci, AP President Trump speaks to Democratic and Republican senators about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in the Roosevelt Room on Feb. 9, 2017. Pool, Getty Images Trump arrives for a meeting with airline executives on Feb. 9, 2017. Evan Vucci, AP President Trump leaves after speaking at the Major Cities Chiefs Association and Major County Sheriff‘s Association Winter Meeting in Washington on Feb. 8, 2017. Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks during a meeting with Trump on Feb. 8, 2017, where Intel announced an investment of $7 billion to build a factory in Chandler, Ariz., to create advanced semi-conductor chips. Chris Kleponis, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency Trump holds up a gift given to him by county sheriffs following a meeting as they pose for photos in the Oval Office on Feb. 7, 2017. Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images President Trump has lunch with troops during a visit to the U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base on Feb. 6, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images The Trumps watch the Super Bowl at a party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 5, 2017. Susan Walsh, AP The Trumps arrive for the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on on Feb. 4, 2017. Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images President Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump on the tarmac after he arrived on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport for a visit to Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 3, 2017. Joe Raedle, Getty Images Trump waves as he walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Feb. 3, 2017, en route to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. Susan Walsh, AP Trump speaks during the beginning of a policy and strategy forum with business executives in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 3, 2017. Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Vice President Pence look on as Trump speaks briefly to reporters after greeting Harley Davidson executives on the South Lawn of the White House on Feb. 2, 2017. Drew Angerer, Getty Images Television producer Mark Burnett, left, and Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., look on as Trump waves upon his arrival for the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. Evan Vucci, AP Trump takes his seat between Paula White of the New Destiny Christian Center and NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre at a meeting on his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room on Feb. 1, 2017. Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency Trump shakes hands with Neil Gorsuch, his Supreme Court nominee, in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 31, 2017. Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency Trump meets with leaders of the pharmaceutical industry at the White House on Jan. 31, 2017. Nicholas Kamm, AFP/Getty Images President Trump meets with small-business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 30, 2017. Jim Lo Scalzo, European Pressphoto Agency President Trump speaks on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Oval Office on Jan. 28, 2017. Michael Reynolds, European Pressphoto Agency Trump shakes hands with Defense Secretary James Mattis during an event at the Pentagon on Jan. 27, 2017. Vice President Pence is at right. Susan Walsh, AP Trump greets British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the White House on Jan. 27, 2017. Shawn Thew, European Pressphoto Agency Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell watch as President Trump arrives to speak to House and Senate GOP lawmakers at the annual policy retreat in Philadelphia on Jan. 26, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Jan. 26, 2017, as he departed to attend a Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. Nicholas Kamm, AFP/Getty Images Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, gives a thumbs-up on Jan. 25, 2017, at the White House. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump reads from one of the executive orders he signed during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security with Vice President Mike Pence, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and other officials in Washington on Jan. 25, 2017. Chip Somodevilla, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency Trump arrives for meeting with automobile leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 24, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP Trump displays one of five executive actions he signed in the Oval Office on Jan. 24, 2017. Shawn Thew, European Pressphoto Agency Trump speaks during a reception for House and Senate leaders in the the State Dining Room of the White House on Jan. 23, 2017. Susan Walsh, AP Trump signs executive actions in the Oval Office on Jan. 23, 2017. Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images Trump meets with business leaders on Jan. 23, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP President Trump holds a letter left for him by former president Barack Obama as Vice President Pence looks on before the swearing-in of the White House senior staff on Jan. 22, 2017. Mandel Ngan, AFP/Getty Images Trump speaks at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Jan. 21, 2017. Andrew Harnik, AP The Trumps arrive for a National Prayer Service at the National Cathedral on Jan. 21, 2017. Andrew Harnik, AP The president and first lady thank guests during the Freedom Ball at the Washington Convention Center on Jan. 20, 2017. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images The Trumps and Pences attend the Freedom Ball on Jan. 20, 2017. Kevin Dietsch, Pool/European Pressphoto Agency Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump during the inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue. Evan Vucci, Pool Trump is joined by the congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law in the Presidents Room of the Senate on Jan. 20, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite, Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Trump greets House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other congressional leaders as he arrives for his inauguration luncheon at the Capitol on Inauguration Day. J. Scott Applewhite, Pool Trump and Obama arrive for Trump‘s inauguration luncheon at the Capitol. J. Scott Applewhite, Pool The Trumps and Obamas stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017. Rob Carr, Getty Images Trump is seen speaking on video monitor on the National Mall during his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. John Minchillo, AP Trump delivers his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2017, on the west front of the U.S. Capitol Porter Binks, USA TODAY Trump takes the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2017, as his family looks on. Jim Bourg, Pool

