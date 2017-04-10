Josh Brolin joins ‘Deadpool 2‘ as Cable, beefing up his comic-book cred

#p2p-liveblog{width:100%}.clear:after{content:””;display:table;clear:both}img{max-width:100%}figure{margin:0}#p2p-liveblog i,#p2p-liveblog em{font-weight:inherit;font-style:italic}#p2p-liveblog b,#p2p-liveblog strong{font-weight:bold;font-style:inherit}.liveblog-dateline{line-height:13px;margin:0 0 22px;font:10px Arial,sans-serif;text-transform:uppercase;letter-spacing:.5px;color:#666;display:block;clear:left}.trb_article_articleHeader ul.trb_article_relatedTopics,.trb_article_articleHeader div.trb_article_breadcrumbs{display:none}.lb-advert-container{display:none}.lb-advert-container.rendered{display:block;border-top:1px solid #ccc;margin-top:35px;padding-top:45px;padding-bottom:10px;text-align:center}.lb-advert-container .lb-advert{margin:0 auto}#p2p-liveblog[data-ad-type=”snt”] .lb-advert-container[data-lb-ad-device=”mobile”] April 13, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Here‘s what‘s new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Cannes from Noah Baumbach, Todd Haynes, Sofia Coppola

Josh Brolin

Harry Styles unveils art and release date

‘Survivor‘ contestant on TV

Los Angeles makes it official:

Rapper Tyga after leaving Hollywood nightclub

‘Fear Factor‘

















April 13, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Steven ZeitchikTodd Haynes poses during the photocall for “Carol” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2015. (Sebastien Nogier / European Pressphoto Agency)

A range of unconventional American players — from to the Safdie brothers, Noah Baumbach to Netflix — will populate this year’s competition lineup, which is set to kick off May 17.

Among the more indie elements at this year’s festival are Baumbach and his “The Meyerowitz Stories,” a story of adult siblings starring and Ben Stiller; Coppola and her “The Beguiled,” based on the same novel as Clint Eastwood’s outre 1971 film; and Benny and Josh Safdie and their caper “Good Time.” All three movies will play in competition.

Ditto Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck.” With his time-spanning adaptation of Brian Selznick‘s children’s book, the “Carol” director will make his return to the Croisette after his 2015 appearance — which was his first in 17 years.

Making an even rarer showing on the Croisette is the offbeat hyphenate John Cameron Mitchell, with his “How to Talk to Girls at Parties” playing out of competition.

Movies April 13, 2017, 10:03 a.m.

Josh Brolin joins ‘Deadpool 2‘ as Cable, beefing up his comic-book cred

Josh Brolin has joined the cast of the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Josh Brolin has joined the cast of “Deadpool 2” as Nathan Summers, the villain known as Cable, who will next take on Ryan Reynolds‘ foul-mouthed mercenary.

In the comics, Cable was the son of Scott Summers (Cyclops) and Madelyne Pryor (a clone of Jean Grey). The cybernetically enhanced mutant had various dealings with Deadpool as friend and foe. His powers include time travel, superhuman strength, telekinesis and teleportation — or “bodysliding.”

News of Brolin‘s casting was met with surprise from comic book and film fans, who also know the Oscar-nominated actor as Thanos from Marvel‘s Cinematic Universe. His character will play a major role in the forthcoming “Avengers: Infinity War” installment.

The quick-witted Reynolds, who is starring in and co-producing “Deadpool 2,” fanned the flames of Brolin‘s dual roles.

“Fox! You can‘t play 2 characters in the same universe!! Josh Brolin was in Sicario and I was in Sabrina The Teenage Witch,” he on Wednesday with additional language fitting of his irreverent antihero.

While “Deadpool” also falls under the Marvel marquee, the films are produced under competing studios: Deadpool hails from the “X-Men” milieu and belongs to 20th Century Fox along with the other “X-Men” films. Meanwhile, the “Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchises belong to Disney. (The Avengers and Guardians are set to team up in “Infinity War.”)

The R-rated “Deadpool” was a 2016 breakout hit that grossed more than $783 million worldwide and became a surprising awards contender, earning two Golden Globe nominations and a Directors Guild of America Awards nomination for director Tim Miller.

Miller bowed out of the the sequel after a series of creative differences with Reynolds, and director David Leitch is now on board. The film is expected to hit theaters next year.

Music April 13, 2017, 9:01 a.m.

Cue the teen screams: Harry Styles unveils art and release date for debut solo album

(Ian Gavan / Getty Images)

One Direction fans, gird your loins: Harry Styles has unveiled splashy plans for his upcoming solo debut.

The British band‘s long-haired lothario is releasing his self-titled album on May 12. On Thursday, Styles tweeted accompanying album art that featured him neck-deep in a pool of water as well as the 10-song track list for “Harry Styles.”

Not surprisingly, the reveal instantly racked up thousands of retweets and likes.

Styles, 23, later shared a photo of his bare back in what we can only guess is him coming out of the aforementioned pool of water. That too was met with fanatic excitement.

The new album bears Styles‘ new single, the power ballad he co-wrote and released to some acclaim last week. The Times‘ Mikael Wood it “recalls music from the early 1970s, such as David Bowie‘s album ‘Hunky Dory‘ and ‘All the Young Dudes‘ by Mott the Hoople.” dubbed it “an instant pop-rock classic.”

Styles is the latest member of the five-man One Direction — the outfit put together on Britain‘s “The X-Factor” — to branch out on his own. Styles‘ former bandmate Zayn Malik was the first to leave the group in 2015 and released his debut album in in 2016. He has climbed the charts with hits such as “Pillowtalk” and “I Don‘t Wanna Live Forever,” his duet with Styles‘ ex Taylor Swift.

1D‘s Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson also have gone solo, but Liam Payne has yet to make his debut.

Birthdays April 13, 2017, 8:00 a.m.

A Star Is Born: Allison Williams is 29 today

Los Angeles Times Staff(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The blessing of having your first project be something as fantastic as ‘Girls’ is that it gave me room to be selective because I didn’t feel pressure to do other things. The curse is that my standards were really high.

Allison Williams, 2017

MORE:

GossipTV April 13, 2017, 9:17 a.m.

‘Survivor‘ contestant outed as transgender on TV: ‘You didn‘t just tell six people, you told millions of people‘

Zeke Smith, second from right, was outed as transgender on Wednesday‘s episode of “Survivor: Game Changers.” (Jeffrey Neira / CBS via Associated Press)

Looks like the “Bachelor” franchise has something to learn from “Survivor” when it comes to “the most dramatic episode ever” — not that any show would necessarily want to repeat what happened on Wednesday night‘s “Survivor: Game Changers.”

A contestant outed a fellow cast member as transgender, sparking widespread criticism that has rippled well beyond the show‘s audience.

It was an episode so unusual that the network, contestant Zeke Smith and GLAAD worked for “several months” between when it was taped and when it aired to allow Smith to speak his mind.

“There is deception here. Deception on levels … these guys don‘t even understand … ,” contestant Jeff Varner told host Jeff Probst and the six other survivors at the show‘s tribal council, which concludes each episode with someone being voted off the island, and Varner was fighting to stay.

“Zeke, why haven‘t you told anyone you‘re transgender?”

And like that, Smith, who apparently was working an alliance to take Varner out of the competition, was outed to the world. Varner exposed Smith, he said, because the secret “reveals the ability to deceive.”

The rest of the group was shocked by Varner‘s insensitivity, and let him know.

“You should be ashamed of yourself … for what you‘re willing to do to get yourself further in a game for a million dollars,” said Ozzy Lusth, Smith‘s ally.

“That has nothing to do with the game, that‘s personal,” a tearful Andrea Boehlke said. Later on in tribal council, conservative Midwesterner Sarah Lacina noted her own personal growth as she realized the new information didn‘t change how she felt about Smith.

“Is it starting to hit you, the gravity, that you didn‘t just tell six people, you told millions of people?” Probst asked Varner as the latter appeared to regret what he‘d done. “Is that what‘s happening, you‘re realizing now?”

Varner said he thought “everyone” in Smith‘s real-life circles knew. “I thought he was just deceiving these people. It never dawned on me that no one knew. … I‘m just devastated.” By the end of the council, he was in tears, as were several other contestants.

Smith, who has represented himself as a gay man for two seasons on the show, said he didn‘t broadcast anything else because, “I didn‘t want to be the trans ‘Survivor‘ player. I wanted to be Zeke the ‘Survivor‘ player.”

Varner wound up being kicked off the island without need for a secret vote as the rest of the survivors made it clear they would be writing his name on their ballots. “Just grab your torch,” Probst said.

In a Hollywood Reporter published immediately after the show aired on the West Coast, Smith relived the moments after Varner‘s question.

“I sat blank, almost in a trance, unaware of what happened around me, trying to form a plan,” he wrote. “‘Survivor‘ had spun out of control. That’s the risk you take when you dance in the ethical borderlands, where you’ll betray a friend, swear on your mother, and lie to a priest all before you eat whatever meager crumbs count as breakfast. In ‘Survivor‘ much is permissible which is typically objectionable, but there are limits, as there should be on a family-friendly reality show on network television.

“It’s one thing to lie about someone sneaking off at night to search for hidden advantages,” Smith continued in his essay. “It is quite another to incense bigotry toward a marginalized minority.”

As Varner left the group, the two men exchanged a handshake and a hug and an “I‘m sorry” and a “We‘ll be OK,” but Smith said that he‘s struggled since that moment to forgive his former castmate.

“While I can reconcile the personal slight of him outing me, I continue to be troubled by his willingness to deploy such a dangerous stereotype on a global platform.”

Varner spoke his piece in a Wednesday night post on Twitter.

“Let me be clear, outing someone is assault. It robs a strong, courageous person of their power and protection and opens them up to discrimination and danger. … Zeke is a wonderful man and I will forever be amazed and inspired by his forgiveness and compassion,” he wrote.

“Zeke Smith, and transgender people like him, are not deceiving anyone by being their authentic selves, and it is dangerous and unacceptable to out a transgender person,” Nick Adams, director of GLAAD‘s Transgender Media Program, said in a statement. “It is heartening, however, to see the strong support for Zeke from the other people in his tribe.

Smith will also appear on “The View” and in People magazine.

The tribal council clip below is long, but the human drama is fascinating.

Movies April 12, 2017, 3:17 p.m.

Los Angeles makes it official: April 25 is ‘La La Land‘ Day

Sonaiya KelleyRyan Gosling and Emma Stone in “La La Land.” (Dale Robinette / Lionsgate via Associated Press)

It turns out there‘s a mutual love affair between Los Angeles and the film that recently immortalized it on screen.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that he will declare April 25 “La La Land” Day in honor of the Oscar-winning film.

Open to the public, the dedication ceremony will take place on the steps of L.A. City Hall and will begin at 8:30 a.m. A jazz band will open the ceremony followed by the mayor‘s dedication. BANDALOOP aerial dancers will perform a dance medley inspired by the film, and then the jazz band will return to close the show.

Director Damien Chazelle, composer Justin Hurwitz, production designers David and Sandy Wasco, choreographer Mandy Moore and jewelry designer Kyle Chan are all expected to attend the ceremony.

“La La Land” Day, which coincides with the film‘s release on DVD and Blu-ray, makes sense given how much of the city provided the .

GossipMusic April 12, 2017, 11:14 a.m.

Rapper Tyga is detained then released by police after driving away from Hollywood nightclub

Sonaiya KelleyTyga and ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner at a New York fashion event on Feb. 13. (Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Rapper Tyga, these days most famously known for being Kylie Jenner‘s ex, was detained by Los Angeles police early Wednesday morning under suspicion of possible DUI, according to media reports.

The 27-year-old was driving home from Hollywood‘s Avenue nightclub at about 2 a.m. when he was pulled over by police, TMZ and E! News report. He was driving a Mercedes G Wagon near 1600 N. Cherokee Ave. when police stopped him for running a stop sign and for having paper license plates, the reports said.

Tyga voluntarily left his car but was handcuffed and, because of a growing crowd of onlookers, taken to the Hollywood police station to take a sobriety test, according to the reports. Once there, he passed a field sobriety test and was released after about 90 minutes with a traffic ticket for not having a driver‘s license or insurance, the reports said.

Movies April 12, 2017, 10:14 a.m.

Jude Law cast as Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts‘ sequel

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Jude Law is ready for wizarding school.

Warner Bros. has conjured up the actor to play a young Albus Dumbledore in the next installment of the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise.

In the film, fan favorite Dumbledore will be shown before he became headmaster at Hogwarts, as he was portrayed in the eight “Harry Potter” films, initially played by Richard Harris before being replaced by Michael Gambon following Harris‘ death.

Two-time Oscar nominee Law is no stranger to Warner Bros. franchises, having appeared as Dr. Watson in the studio‘s two “Sherlock Holmes” films, as well as the upcoming “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.”

“As fans ourselves, we are thrilled to have Jude Law joining the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ cast, playing a character so universally adored,” Warner Bros. president Toby Emmerich said in a press release. “Jude has been a member of the Warner Bros. family for years and we’re excited to embark on this new adventure with him.”

The film is scheduled to shoot this summer, with returning stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Johnny Depp, director David Yates and producer J.K. Rowling.

The as-yet-untitled “Beasts” film will arrive in theaters Nov. 16, 2018.

Michael Gambon, left, as Albus Dumbledore and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince.” (Warner Bros)

MORE:

GossipPolitics April 12, 2017, 10:09 a.m.

Melania Trump settles libel lawsuits against London tabloid

(Greg E. Mathieson Sr. / REX / Shutterstock)

Melania Trump and the Daily Mail have settled two libel lawsuits over an article that suggested the first lady may have once worked as an escort.

The British tabloid‘s parent company, Mail Media, apologized to Trump and agreed to pay damages over an article titled “Racy photos and troubling questions about his wife’s past that could derail Trump,” which was published in August amid her husband‘s heated run for the White House.

The story, which was later retracted, “questioned the nature of [Mrs. Trump’s] work as a professional model, and republished allegations that she provided services beyond simply modeling,” the publication in a statement.

Though it included statements of denial about the allegations and noted that there was no evidence to support the allegations, the story also claimed that she may have met her future husband “three years before they actually met, and ‘staged‘ their actual meeting as a ‘ruse.‘”

Trump filed lawsuits against the newspaper in London and against its Mail Online website in New York, seeking compensatory and punitive damages of at least $150 million. She argued that the article damaged her ability to build businesses based on her status as a well-known figure and “successful businesswoman,” according to the Associated Press.

The Mail acknowledged that “these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true” and apologized for any distress that the publication caused her.

The parties announced their settlement in a joint statement Wednesday. The exact amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.

Movies April 12, 2017, 8:58 a.m.

Watch John Boyega in the new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow‘s ‘Detroit‘

John Boyega in “Detroit.” (YouTube)

The first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow‘s new movie, “Detroit,” debuted online Wednesday. It stars John Boyega, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter and Jacob Latimore, among others.

From Annapurna Pictures, “Detroit” chronicles the infamous five days of civil unrest in the Michigan city during the summer of 1967. The gripping tale explores systemic racism through the killing of three young men by the police, known as “the Algiers Motel killings.”

“I’ll sleep when they stop rioting,” says Boyega in the trailer.

Bigelow, whose 2013 “Zero Dark Thirty” nabbed a best-picture Oscar nomination, is still the only woman to have won the Academy Award for best director (for “The Hurt Locker” in 2010). With such a captivating trailer, she and Boyega, known for his role in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” may both be on their way to awards-show stages.

“Zero Dark Thirty” and “Hurt Locker” screenwriter Mark Boal penned the script.

“Detroit” will open Aug. 4. Check out the trailer below.

TV April 12, 2017, 9:54 a.m.

Retooled for a younger generation, ‘Fear Factor‘ is returning with Ludacris as host

(MTV)

MTV is bringing back “Fear Factor” and has tapped “Fate of the Furious” star Ludacris as host and executive producer.

The network has ordered a 12-episode reboot that will premiere on May 30, and the rapper-actor will fill in for former host Joe Rogan as part of an overall deal with MTV.

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented ‘Fear Factor,’ we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Ludacris, one of the biggest global stars who has a rich history with MTV, to energize this franchise for a whole new generation.”

The original “Fear Factor” first aired on NBC in 2001 for six seasons and was among the first syndicated reality competition series. It featured the wild and the gruesome and got a lot of attention for being inhumane.

MTV‘s iteration will shift focus from gross-out stunts to more lighthearted fare “custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever,” according to a statement. Stunts will be inspired by “urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos from today’s cultural zeitgeist,” MTV said.

Apparently, that means personal cellphone rescues and challenges called “Roach-ella” and “Trap Queen.”

“MTV‘s intention with the show is to empower people to overcome their fears. We’re not looking to be mean-spirited,” McCarthy told the .

Each one-hour episode will enlist eight contestants — paired into four teams of two — as they face off for a $50,000 cash prize.

Birthdays April 12, 2017, 7:00 a.m.

A Star Is Born: David Letterman is 70 today

Los Angeles Times Staff(Martha Hartnett / Los Angeles Times)

I myself get tired. And you have to create the illusion of not doing the same thing night after night after night.

David Letterman, 1985

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

April 11, 2017, 2:31 p.m.

‘My career is over now‘: Marvel terminates ‘X-Men Gold‘ artist‘s contract amid controversy

The cover of “X-Men Gold” No. 1. (Marvel)

Marvel has fired “X-Men Gold” artist Ardian Syaf after the controversy over the politically charged hidden messages in the first issue.

“Marvel has terminated Ardian Syaf’s contract effective immediately,” the company said in a statement that also explained that Syaf’s work will still be seen in “X-Men Gold” Nos. 2 and 3 because the next two issues of the bi-weekly series have already been shipped to the printer.

“Issues No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 will be drawn by R. B. Silva and issues No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 will be drawn by Ken Lashley,” the statement continued. “A permanent replacement artist will be assigned to ‘X-Men Gold’ in the coming weeks.”

Featuring superheroes fighting to save humanity despite the fear and bigotry they often have to face as mutants, “X-Men” has always been political. But Marvel found their latest comic unexpectedly thrust in the conversation around the complicated religious and political reality of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Readers pointed out that it seemed Syaf, an Indonesian artist, had included some anti-Christian and anti-Semitic messaging within the pages of “X-Men Gold” No. 1. Others more attuned to Indonesian politics said the messages seemed to be referencing the current tensions around Jakarta Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, who is facing against Islam and is .

Elected in 2014, Purnama is the first ethnic Chinese Indonesian to be elected governor of Jakarta and the first Christian to serve in the office in 50 years. Last year, video surfaced of Purnama telling voters they were being deceived by politicians who said the Koran prohibits Muslims from voting for a non-Muslim, which led to .

Readers noticed that “X-Men Gold” seemed to make reference to both the Koranic passage in question as well as the date that more than 200,000 conservative Muslims rallied in Jakarta to protest Purnama.

The first reference was spotted on a shirt worn by Colossus, which read “QS 5:51” (for ) while the second was the number “212” (for ) spotted above the character Kitty Pryde on a building. Readers also noted that the latter image included a jewelry store with the first three letters of “jewelry” placed right next to the Jewish Pryde‘s head.

While translations of Koran 5:51 vary, hard-line Islamists in Indonesia have reportedly used the verse to defend their views about non-Muslims (“Ms. Marvel” writer G. Willow Wilson has in response to the controversy). in a Facebook post (that has since been removed) that he was inspired by the Dec. 2 protest. In a , Syaf revealed his “career is over now.”

As backlash to these revelations spread over the weekend, on Saturday explaining that it was unaware of the meaning of these references inserted into “X-Men Gold” and that the artwork would be removed from all upcoming versions of the issue, including the digital version and trade paperbacks.

GossipMusic April 11, 2017, 1:38 p.m.

Alabama guitarist Jeff Cook has Parkinson‘s, will ‘take a break‘ from band

Jeff Cook of Alabama at an April 6 performance in Nashville. (Al Wagner / Associated Press)

Jeff Cook, guitarist and fiddle player for Alabama, has Parkinson‘s and will be taking a break from the award-winning country-rock band, he announced Tuesday.

The disease, which affects coordination and balance and causes tremors, “is making it extremely frustrating to try to play guitar, fiddle or sing,” Cook said, reading a statement aloud on video to with his cousins and band mates Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen at his side.

The band a picture and a link to the story, telling friends and fans, “We wanted you to be among the first to know.”

The 67-year-old lead guitarist told Owen and Gentry immediately after he was diagnosed four years ago, but beyond that had “tried not to burden anyone else with the details” of his condition, he said.

“I do not want the music to stop nor the party to end, and that won‘t change no matter what,” Cook said. “Let me say I‘m not calling it quits, but sometimes our bodies dictate what we have to do, and mine is telling me it‘s time to take a break and heal.”

Owen told the Tennessean that in recent years, some people had speculated that Cook‘s behavior was due to substance abuse.

“That’s the part that hurts so bad, for people to think that he’s intoxicated or something,” said the lead vocalist. “He’s not, and me and Teddy wanted to say a lot of things to these people.”

Cook will stop touring effective April 29 and has given his blessing to his cousins to keep the group going, with other musicians covering his parts, the paper said.

“He wants us to go on,” Owen said. “We want the music to go on. I‘m going to be very honest. I don‘t know if I have the fire. The only way I do, is knowing that Jeff is totally, ‘Go get it.‘”

TV ABOUT LATE LAST NIGHT

‘We‘re United Airlines, you do what we say‘: Kimmel skewers the embattled airline

Sarah Rodman

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took aim at United Airlines on Monday night after video of triggered a mounting backlash.

In the disturbing video, a man was bloodied and dragged through the aisle of the plane in Chicago after United could not find enough volunteers to deplane and take an alternate flight to Louisville, Ky.

Like many who watched the video — which spawned dozens of memes and hashtags such as #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Kimmel was incredulous.

After recapping the incident and airing the video, the host lambasted United Chief Executive Oscar Munoz for using the word “re-accommodate” in his statement apologizing for the incident. “That is such sanitized, say-nothing, take-no-responsibility, corporate BS-speak,” Kimmel said.

He then shared a mock United commercial with a benign-looking flight attendant brandishing brass knuckles, offering a profane new slogan and intoning, “We‘re United Airlines, you do what we say, when we say, and there won‘t be a problem.”

BusinessGossip April 11, 2017, 8:50 a.m.

Alanis Morissette isn‘t buying her ex-business manager‘s embezzlement explanation

Alanis Morissette. (Steve Granitz / WireImage)

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, the business manager who admitted embezzling millions from Alanis Morissette and other clients, has penned an open letter explaining his actions — but at least one of his victims isn‘t buying it.

Morissette told the , which published the convicted felon‘s apology, that she would be “apprehensive to believe” anything Schwartz said.

In , Schwartz blamed his crimes on a longtime gambling addiction that was worsened by job stress and drugs.

“I lived a double life since no one other than my bookie knew I had this ‘dark‘ side. At first, I ‘borrowed‘ a little from clients, with the hopes that I would pay them back if I won that night’s bet,” he wrote. “That snowballed, and as I kept losing, I kept stealing. I kept telling myself that I just needed one lucky break, and I’ll pay them back.

“That lucky break never came — thankfully. I say thankfully because when I was finally caught, a bright spotlight shined on my deplorable conduct,” Schwartz said. “I could not hide any longer and hit rock bottom. By seeing how pathetic I had become, I finally got the courage to ask for help.”

After changing representation, the “Jagged Little Pill” singer and GSO Business Management, her former representatives, alleging $4.8 million had been stolen from her accounts. that cash had been taken from her accounts and delivered to Schwartz at least 116 times, for a total of $4,767,900, from 2010 to 2014.

GSO, which sued Schwartz around the same time, promptly .

In January, Schwartz that he‘d committed wire fraud and filed false tax returns from 2010 to 2014, stealing $4.8 million from Morissette and more from other clients whose names weren‘t revealed. Under the terms of his plea deal, he‘s looking at paying $8.2 million in restitution and a possible sentence of four to six years in federal prison.

Birthdays April 11, 2017, 7:00 a.m.

A Star Is Born: Joss Stone is 30 today

Los Angeles Times Staff(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

When I got freed from [former label EMI], I still wasn‘t completely free. There were things I had to pay them for. They had a bit of this, a bit of that, so that went on for years. But now, I‘m completely free. I don‘t regret it at all. It taught me to be strong and happy with my core because it served me. Every time you choose to go with your gut, every single time, it‘s really good.

Joss Stone, 2015

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

GossipMusic April 10, 2017, 2:47 p.m.

Bye-bye, Britney: Spears announces final dates of Las Vegas residency

Britney Spears‘ Vegas residency is coming to a close. (Caesars Entertainment)

Britney Spears is leaving Las Vegas.

The pop superstar has set the final dates for her “Britney: Piece of Me” show, closing the curtain on her four-year residency as her contract with Caesars Entertainment has come to an end.

The high-octane production will return to the Axis at Planet Hollywood on Sept. 3 with 18 performances slated until her final show closes out 2017 on New Year‘s Eve.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to ‘Piece of Me,‘ I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” the 35-year-old entertainer said in a statement on Monday. “Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

The “Slumber Party” singer continued her farewell on social media, adding, “Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard.”

The headliner has revamped the show several times since its debut in 2013. In February, the oft-sold out production in ticket sales, making it one of Las Vegas’ most successful residencies, especially with younger audiences.

“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” her manager, Larry Rudolph, told the . “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

Spears will end the show‘s current run on Saturday and will return for performances between May 3 and May 20. She‘ll then gear up for a summer tour of Asia and Israel.

Tickets for the final dates will go on sale to the public on Friday.

Gossip April 10, 2017, 3:01 p.m.

Ashton Kutcher says cheating scandal was a character-building affair

(Evan Agostini / Associated Press)

Ashton Kutcher‘s divorce from Demi Moore and the cheating scandal that preceded were among the moments that set him up to receive an award for character, he said as he accepted the honor in his home state of Iowa on Saturday night.

“I‘m probably the first guy to get this award who had a deferred judgment for a felony burglary for trying to break into my high school,” the 2017 Robert D. Ray recipient said.

“I‘m probably also the first guy to get this award who ever got pulled over by a state trooper while tripping on mushrooms…. I‘m also probably the first person to get this award for character who had his name splashed across every gossip magazine as an adulterer, like, five years ago.”

It was actually about 5½ years ago when Kutcher, now 39 and married to Mila Kunis, allegedly in San Diego on the of his marriage to Moore. (Fun fact: Scott Eastwood said in 2015 that at the time.)

As that scandal unfolded, Kutcher said via Twitter that people in rumors that he and Moore were splitting up.

Their divorce two years later.

“Character,” Kutcher said, “comes when those magazines tear you apart for something you may or may not have done and you gotta go out and perform tomorrow with everyone looking at you like you might be an adulterer.”

He said that after his first marriage failed, he finally understood his parents‘ divorce. “I felt how much loss is in there and how much love is in there and it‘s not neat or clean or messy.”

Watch Kutcher‘s .

GossipTV April 10, 2017, 12:34 p.m.

It runs in the family: Kylie Jenner gets her own TV series, ‘Life of Kylie‘

Kylie Jenner is heading back to TV with her own docu-series. (Rich Fury / Associated Press)

Kylie Jenner is getting her own TV show — because of course she‘s getting her own TV show. It‘s what you get the person who has everything, right?

“Life of Kylie,” an eight-part docu-series, will go behind the scenes of the 19-year-old‘s “unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics,” the E! network announced Monday.

All that in eight half-hour episodes that will premiere this summer.

“This show will allow me to give them [fans] a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends,” Jenner, who‘s an executive producer on the project, said in a statement.

Because those peeks on her Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts aren‘t enough? With more than 100 million followers on those three platforms combined, Jenner would appear likely to find an audience.

In addition to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its attendant reality spinoffs, there‘s docu-series precedent in the family: Caitlyn Jenner‘s show “I Am Cait” ran for two seasons on E!

“Life of Kylie” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions, which also handle the “KUWTK” mother ship.

