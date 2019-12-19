Tom Herman cranks up physicality in first spring at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The dulcet tones of Rick Ross and Meek Mill blared on speakers as Texas players lined up across from each other along a sideline at a recent spring practice.

One offensive player holds a football. The other holds the line. The whistle blows and the violent car crashes begin. The volume is turned all the way up.

“I‘M A BOSS”

The Longhorns smash and clash. Two more of these battles play out simultaneously down the sideline. Somebody wins. Somebody loses. Then it‘s next man up.

“I‘M A BOSS”

Another collision. They go back and forth for five long minutes.

“I‘M A BOSS”

Tom Herman craves a hard-hat, physical Texas team and is doing what he can to create one. Courtesy of Texas athletics /

A linebacker rips out a fumble and his coaches goes crazy. Tom Herman loves starting practices like this. He wants to get the competitive juices flowing and the blood boiling. When he took the Texas job in November, Herman declared he‘d assemble the most physically and mentally tough team in the country. This is how he plans to do that.

More intense circle drills. More goal-line and short-yardage wars. More of these one-on-one confrontations between ball carrier and tackler in tight spaces.

“I love it,” safety said. “Everybody knows it‘s time to go. That‘s a real situation. A hole opens and it‘s you versus a back. Either he‘s gonna win or you‘re gonna win. You‘re a winner or a loser. That‘s how it always is. There‘s nothing in between.”

A new head coach vowing to make his football team more physically imposing is in no way newsworthy. It happens all the time, all over the country. But for a Texas program that has slumped its way to 46-42 this decade, an overwhelming amount of toughness has consistently felt like a missing ingredient.

Former coach Charlie Strong saw what he considered a program-wide entitlement problem when he took over in 2014. He talked about “putting the ‘T‘ back in Texas.” Toughness was first “T” on his list. It‘s not as if the previous regime did not emphasize and coach up physicality.

The problem was more a matter of consistency. Texas players got up for big games against Oklahoma and Baylor. They played hard in high-emotion games. But too many other games were lost by miscues, missed tackles and mental errors.

Strong said it several times last season: He believed he had as much talent on his roster as any Big 12 contender. Strong thought one big win would instantly turn the tide. But something was always missing.

Herman diagnosed this problem from the get-go when he took over Texas. As he succinctly put it after witnessing three spring practices: “Is that a physical team? No. Are they willing to be? Yes.”

Elliott said he hears the words physical and toughness “about a thousand times” a day from the new Texas staff. It‘s the core of Herman‘s culture. In an , Houston linebacker compared the Cougars‘ practices under Herman to “beating your head against a wall for two and a half hours.” Around the building, the roughest days were known as “Bloody Tuesday.”

“You know, at first everybody was a little weary about it,” defensive lineman said. “But I think at the end of the day, it‘s going to help us when we get to games. Everything is going to be easier and we’ll catch our breaths and be able to fly around.”

Herman says he‘s in the business of training the mind far more than training the body. And all those extra body blows in practice can help get a guy‘s mind right.

“They want to be physical. They want to do things our way,” Herman said. “We‘ve just got to push through this wall and get in football shape to see. Everybody can do it when they‘re fresh. Everybody can do it when their bodies feel good. Everybody can do it in the first quarter. It‘s when you‘re tired and you‘re hot and you‘re sweaty and you‘ve got a bump on your body that doesn‘t belong there. It‘s the fourth quarter and you‘ve played 80 snaps. That‘s where this kicks in.”

Texas was indeed an exceedingly average team in fourth quarters last season. Despite the presence of , whose toughness was beyond reproach, the Longhorns‘ offense ranked No. 104 nationally in fourth-quarter points per drive. As a team, they gave away as many turnovers in that period as they forced.

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando intends to load up his D with guys he considers tone-setters. Defensive tackle and nickelback have become staff favorites early on for their physicality. Orlando moved pass-rushing mad man to middle linebacker to send a message.

“We‘re not going to go into the season with a soft middle linebacker. It‘s just not going to happen,” Orlando said. “So whoever ends up being the toughest kid, the kid who‘s going to be the most physical, play in and play out, is going to wind up there when we eventually play [the season opener against] Maryland.”

The guys who bring it get a lot of love from this staff. The guys who don‘t get called out in front of everybody.

“You continue to praise in your meetings when someone is exceptionally physical and does things up to our expectations,” Herman said. “You praise the heck out of it. When someone isn‘t, you criticize the heck out of it. We all want to be praised, right?”

His first Texas spring game will put all this brutality on display. We‘ll know Saturday whether the hitting truly matches the hype.