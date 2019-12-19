Top moments in Palace history: No. 3

Closing seconds of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Pistons and Bulls on June 3, 1990. William Bedford, Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas and James Edwards celebrate the 93-74 win.(Photo: DFP file photo)

No. 3: June 3, 1990

Pistons tame Jordan‘s Bulls in Game 7

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were on the cusp of greatness. But they would have to wait another year until they began their run of winning three straight championships, thanks to the Pistons’ 93-74 victory in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Pistons still were employing the “Jordan rules” by focusing on the Bulls’ megastar, and the Bulls were trying to counter that with Tex Winters’ new triangle offense. But that required contributions from other key players like Scottie Pippen, who largely was ineffective in Game 7 while battling what he called a migraine headache. He finished with two points in 42 minutes.

Jordan had 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. But he was no match for the deeper Pistons, who controlled the game and got double-digit scoring efforts from five players, including double-doubles from Mark Aguirre and Isiah Thomas, who led the way with 21 points and 11 assists.

The Bulls cut their deficit to as few as 10 points in the third quarter. But an 11-0 Pistons run, which ended with a John Salley reverse slam with 2:10 left, started the celebration.

“I still wasn‘t comfortable with three minutes to go,” coach Chuck Daly said. “This was just a great series, everything that I expected it to be.”

Daly finally smiled after his press conference, raising his Diet Coke in the air and telling reporters, “I‘ll see ya later in the finals.”

The Pistons beat the Portland Trail Blazers in five games and won their second straight title.

