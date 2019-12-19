Tourists can hang out with Indian royals on new tour

Want to holiday like a maharaja? On new tour you can take tea at the Taj Mahal, dine in palaces and hang out with Indian royals (for the princely sum of £66K)

If you’ve ever dreamt of exploring India in total luxury, touring its majestic palaces and immersing yourself in its vibrant culture, now is your chance.

Aspiring Maharajas can not only participate in a royal procession but will for the first time be able to spend time with Indian royals in some of the most luxurious palaces in the world, thanks to a new, very pricey, tour offer.

Highlights of the 17-day trip include dinners in the desert and high tea at the Taj Mahal but you’ll need to have a kingly budget of £66,640 ($81,400) per couple to join the expedition.

Luxury website VeryFirstTo has unveiled The Indian Royal Tour, organised by Epic India Travel, giving couples (single occupancy is available for a supplement) exclusive access to India’s most regal destinations and family members.

Guests will be able to interact with Maharaja Amresh Kumar Singh’s family at his city palace, Khajurgao and to take dinner with royal family members at The Khajoorgaon Palace where there will be live dancers and cooking.

On arrival, guests will be welcomed with a royal procession where they can either sit atop an elephant or in a horse drawn carriage as they travel along with musicians, camels and dancers.

Another highlight is a private dinner with royals on a 150-year-old boat used by former Maharajas.

Marcel Knobil, founder of VeryFirstTo, Superbrands and Cool BrandLeaders, said: ‘This exceptional tour allows one to experience the rich cultural tapestry of India and an unprecedented itinerary featuring meetings with Indian Royals in four separate locations, including The Khajoorgaon Palace City Palace of Jaipur where guests will arrive through the entrance exclusively used by the family.

‘On royal visits you can expect to enjoy authentic home-cooked food, complete with live cooking demonstrations of secret royal recipes, as well as participating in a royal procession where drums and trumpets will announce your arrival at the palace and you will board elephants or sit in a horse-drawn carriage followed by horses, camels, dancers and musicians.’

The tour includes the chance to sail over the River Ganges for an evening at an old palace on the Ghat. There’s also a trip to Lake Pichola.

There will be visits to Buddhist site Samath Sarnath and a bushfire dinner in the deserts of Jodhpur.

Holidaymakers will take a private guided tour of Old and New Delhi to experience bazaars and a live musical performance of Qwalai (devotional sufi music) at Qutub Minar.

The 17-day trip starts in Delhi with a stay at The Imperial before guests head to Varanasi for an overnight at Taj Nadesear Palace.

They’ll spend a couple of nights at Vivanta by Taj in Lucknow before heading over to Agra for a stay at Amarvilas. Guests will also bed down at Rambagh Palace in Jaipir, Umaid Bhawan Palce in Jodhpur and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipar.

The trip includes tour guides, first-class international flights, junior suites (where available) chauffeurs, transfers and taxes.