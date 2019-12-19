Traumatised Afghan refugee withdrew into world of silence

The little boy who withdrew into a world of silence: Traumatised Afghan refugee, 8, separated from his mother for 20 minutes while crossing Iranian border has not spoken a WORD since

An eight-year-old Afghan refugee has withdrawn into a world of silence after being separated from his mother for 20 minutes while crossing the Iranian border.

Farzad has not said a word after he was briefly detached from his family as they tried to flee across the mountainous Iran-Turkey border in the snow.

As well as his prolonged silence, the traumatised youngster is also refusing to socialise with any other children and regularly wets himself despite having no issues prior to leaving Afghanistan.

‘Farzad has not said a word since he got separated from his mother in the snowstorm at the border,‘ said his father, whose name – along with his family – has been changed.

The youngster is one of many migrant children have been impacted in this way and symptoms range from development problems to self-harm, nightmares and depression.

The Afghan boy doesn‘t even play with other children

Particularly vulnerable are youngsters detained against the recommendations of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, that children should not be detained. Mental health problems are also seen among children who travel alone without the protection of their parents, or who have no access to psychiatric or health care.

Farzad, his father Jalil and 22-year-old brother Awalmir now live in a municipality-run camp at Karatepe on the Greek island of Lesvos while his mother Uzma and his other brother Rafiq, 18, are in Germany.

The family got split up after the father, who suffers from a heart condition, struggled to climb a snowy mountain having fled in a smuggler‘s car.

Uzma and Rafiq had climbed the hill and successfully made their escape, while the rest were taken in by Iranian police.

Having spent the past few months living in Greece, Jalil hopes that efforts by charity UNHCR‘s partner Metadrasi to reunite the family will succeed.

‘Farzad‘s worrying condition is a stark reminder of how hard it is for families to be torn apart in flight,‘ said Astrid Castelein, head of the UNHCR office on Lesvos.

‘For their psychosocial wellbeing, we reiterate our call to governments to speed up family reunifications from Greece.

‘He is wetting his pants a lot, and I have to wash everything all the time,‘ Jalil said.