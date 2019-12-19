Trinny Woodall, 53, goes braless on This Morning

‘Think she needs a bra‘: Trinny Woodall, 53, sends Twitter wild as she reveals too much on This Morning… as lookalike daughter Lyla, 13, admits she‘s ‘embarrassed‘ her mum is on TV

Twitter went wild when Trinny Woodall went braless on on Thursday to present a fashion segment alongside her lookalike daughter Lyla.

The 53-year-old revealed a little too-much in an ill-fitting striped and belted from high-street store Zara which showed off her lack of lingerie.

The appearance came as her daughter, 13, admitted she finds is ‘embarrassing‘ that her mother is on television.

Scroll down for video

Trinny had a double shocker as she kept accidentally calling host Ruth Langsford ‘Rita‘ during the show.

Social media users really went to town on Trinny‘s choice of attire.

Viewers wrote: ‘#trinny woodhall certainly was cold on #thismorning today #nipples.‘ [sic].

‘Ohh my god Trinny! You need a bra in that top! Can see your side boob through your buttons! #toomuchonshow.‘

‘Omg today‘s episode of is the best episode ever!! had a peekaboo moment & with this tanned girl.‘

‘Can someone please tell Trinny to sort her top out #boobexposure #ThisMorning.‘

‘Think trinny needs a bra!!‘

Other people wrote about Trinny‘s daughter, saying they shouldn‘t dress like one another, despite it being for a fun segment.

They wrote: ‘ daughter saying it‘s a bit embarrassing about her mum being on telly.‘

‘Trinny wearing the same as her daughter… hmm please don‘t! And a bit nippy eh?!‘

‘Dear trinny…..no! Don‘t get them wearing same clothes it‘s odd! #ThisMorning.‘

Two days ago, Trinny explained why she doesn‘t like to wear a bra when she appeared on television show, Lorraine.

She explained: ‘I haven’t got any boob so I can wear things that wouldn‘t work on a curvier woman.‘

She added: ‘I can‘t wear a dress, I suit separates. It’s about finding things that suit your body. I think it’s about knowing your body shape, it’s a principle me and Susanna always had.

‘It’s about getting the confidence to try something and getting that reaction of “that was better than I thought”‘.

However, the TV stylist recently gave her 10,000 followers more than they bargained for after inadvertently flashing her breasts twice during a video blog.

Falling foul to the live nature of the clip – which was filmed in the bathroom of her London home – Trinny seemed oblivious to the flashing.